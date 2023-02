The Treasury Department slapped sanctions on eight executives of an Iranian UAV manufacturing company on Friday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced sanctions on Friday against the directors of an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer for providing aerial support to Russia for its invasion against Ukraine. Eight senior executives of Paravar Pars Company were slapped with sanctions for helping Russia's combat operations. The company itself had been sanctioned in September for testing and developing UAV's for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force. Advertisement

"Iranian entities continue to produce UAVs for Iran's IRGC and military. More broadly, Iran is supplying UAVs for Russia's combat operations to target critical infrastructure in Ukraine," Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. "The United States will continue to aggressively target all elements of Iran's UAV program."

The individuals sanctioned are Hossein Shamsabadi, Ali Reza Tangsiri, Abualfazl Nazeri, Mohsen Asadi, Mohammad Sadegh Heidari Mousa, Abulfazl Salehnejad, and Mohammad Reza Mohammadi.

The treasury also sanctioned two Islamic Republic of Iran Navy vessels, IRIS MAKRAN and the frigate IRIS DENA.

In November, the Iranian government admitted that it has been sending military drones to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine.