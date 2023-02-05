Advertisement
World News
Feb. 5, 2023 / 11:48 AM

Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran

By Adam Schrader
A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader's office shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praying with little Iranian girls during a ceremony called 'Angels celebration' in Tehran on Friday. Photo by Khamenei Office/EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader's office shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praying with little Iranian girls during a ceremony called 'Angels celebration' in Tehran on Friday. Photo by Khamenei Office/EPA-EFE

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, agreed Sunday to pardon "tens of thousands" of protesters who were arrested after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The decision was announced by the Islamic Republic News Agency, the official news agency for the country owned and controlled by the government.

"Ayatollah Khamenei has agreed to amnesty and reduced punishment for tens of thousands of convicts, including the detainees of the recent riots in Iran," the statement from IRNA reads.

The "convicts" will only receive pardons or reduced sentences if they "did not commit espionage for the benefit of foreigners" or have direct contact with agents of foreign intelligence services.

Treasury sanctions executives of Iranian UAV manufacturer

Prisoners who were convicted of assault or murder, or arson of government or military facilities, will also not receive pardons, according to IRNA.

The decision comes after Iranian government has received international backlash to its handling of widespread protests in the country, which some have called a revolution.

Iran announced in December that it would shut down the country's controversial morality police after months of unrest following the death of Amini, who died in custody after she was arrested for not properly wearing a hijab.

An Iranian court sentenced a protester to death on charges of "enmity against God" in November, who was accused of setting fire to a government center.

The first execution was conducted in December of another man, Mohsen Shekari, who was found guilty of "enmity against God" for blocking a main road in Tehran during a protest and injuring a member of the paramilitary with a machete.

At least two other men have since been executed for participating in the widespread protests, as well as a British-Iranian citizen accused of spying for British intelligence.

Iran executes former defense official for alleged ties to British spies

In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons

Pope Francis delivers mass to 100,000 in South Sudan as he urged for peace
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis delivers mass to 100,000 in South Sudan as he urged for peace
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis ended his six-day trip to Africa on Sunday by delivering mass to an estimated 100,000 people gathered in the South Sudan city of Juba as he urged for peace in the country.
Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, dies in Dubai at 79
World News // 2 hours ago
Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, dies in Dubai at 79
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Gen. Pervez Musharraf, the former president of Pakistan who pledged help in the United States' war against Al Qaeda after the 9/11 terror attacks, died Sunday in Dubai. He was 79.
China says it 'reserves the right' to respond further after U.S. downs spy balloon
World News // 23 hours ago
China says it 'reserves the right' to respond further after U.S. downs spy balloon
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- China's Embassy in Washington on Saturday said that the country "reserves the right to respond further" after the United States downed a surveillance balloon that had flown over the country this week.
Ukrainian art dealer sentenced for heist of Paul Signac painting from French museum
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukrainian art dealer sentenced for heist of Paul Signac painting from French museum
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian art dealer who was found guilty of orchestrating the theft of a $1.6 million painting by the impressionist artist Paul Signac from a French museum has been sentenced to five years in prison for the heist.
Interpol arrests Italian mob boss working as pizza chef in France
World News // 18 hours ago
Interpol arrests Italian mob boss working as pizza chef in France
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An Italian mob boss convicted for the murder of two brothers was arrested in France on Thursday where he was working as a pizza chef while on the run.
Pope Francis meets internally displaced people in South Sudan
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis meets internally displaced people in South Sudan
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis met with a group of internally displaced people in South Sudan's capital Juba on Saturday, calling them "the seed of a new South Sudan."
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
World News // 21 hours ago
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious content'
World News // 22 hours ago
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious content'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority is blocking access in the country to the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia, authorities confirmed Saturday.
Japanese PM sacks cabinet member for anti-LGBTQ remarks
World News // 22 hours ago
Japanese PM sacks cabinet member for anti-LGBTQ remarks
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida on Saturday fired his executive secretary, Masoyoshi Arai, over remarks denounced as homophobic.
Relatives of S. Korea crowd crush victims march to demand answers
World News // 22 hours ago
Relatives of S. Korea crowd crush victims march to demand answers
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Families of the Halloween crowd rush victims in Seoul's Itaewon district marched Saturday to demand that an independent body be created to investigate the incident.
