Nov. 14, 2022 / 12:04 PM

Iran court sentences protester to death for charges of 'enmity against God'

By Adam Schrader
Pro-government supporters chant slogans and wave their national flags during a gathering out of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, in November 2022, to mark the anniversary of the seizure of the U.S. embassy in 1979. File Photo by Iranian President press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/90a54b647b1a96d4319b9d38acd8f8b2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An Iranian court on Monday sentenced a protester to death on charges of "enmity against God" after weeks of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini.

The website for Iran's judiciary said in a statement that the unidentified protester was sentenced to death after they were accused of setting fire to a government center.

Five other defendants were sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison on allegations they colluded to commit crimes against national security and the disruption of public order and peace, according to the court in Tehran.

"The international community must strongly warn the Islamic Republic of the consequences of executing protesters," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Norway-based nonprofit group Iran Human Rights said in a statement.

"Summoning their ambassadors and implementing stronger effective human rights action against state officials are amongst the consequences European countries must consider."

The group said that at least 20 protesters are currently facing charges punishable by death, including a protester facing sentencing for murder charges.

That man, identified as Mohammad Ghobadlu, has reportedly likely been transferred to solitary confinement at Rajai Shahr Prison without access to his family or a lawyer.

At least 326 people -- including 43 children and 25 women -- have been killed during the protests and 14,000 have been arrested since the protests began, according to data from Iran Human Rights and the United Nations.

The situation in Iran has been watched by independent analysts and war bloggers, including the Institute for the Study of War -- a think tank based in Washington, D.C.

The think tank said in a daily analysis Sunday that at least 12 protests took place in seven cities across Iran on Sunday, including Tehran where they shouted, "death to the dictator."

