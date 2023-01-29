Advertisement
World News
Jan. 29, 2023 / 2:39 PM

With tanks incoming, Ukraine shifts focus to aircraft

By Joe Fisher
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a flag-raising ceremony in the center of Kherson, a port city in Ukraine recently liberated from Russian occupying forces, on November 14, 2022. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a flag-raising ceremony in the center of Kherson, a port city in Ukraine recently liberated from Russian occupying forces, on November 14, 2022. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Ukraine is seeking a fleet of fighter jets to repel Russia and retake ground days after the United States and Germany agreed to send advanced tanks to the battlefield.

In Washington, the request for a fleet of F-16s is gaining traction, according to a report by Politico. But much like the Patriot air defense system, F-16 jets are not a turnkey solution.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Sabrina Singh -- the deputy press secretary for the U.S. Defense Department -- said F-16s are not "off the table" but there is nothing to announce yet, despite Ukraine's request.

Ukraine has pushed for the benchmark fighter jets throughout its war with Russia which is nearing its one-year anniversary.

RELATED North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.

"With the F-16s, again, another challenging system that would require training," Singh said.

Singh fielded several questions about F-16s but "pushed back" on the assertion that the United States does not view air defense as a need in Ukraine. She noted that the Patriot system is a key proponent of bolstering air defense.

"In terms of what's next, you know, again, I'm not going to get ahead of any packages that haven't been announced or any decision by the President or the Secretary," Singh said.

"But I think our commitment remains, as you've seen, pretty forceful with Ukraine."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hesitant to commit fighter jets to Ukraine. In an interview with German newspaper Tagesspiegel, Scholz called the debate over jets "frivolous" so soon after Germany agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks.

"The fact we've only just made a decision [on sending tanks] and the next debate is firing up in Germany, that just seems frivolous," he said.

RELATED 11 killed as Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Scholz said he is in regular communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has made it clear that Russia's invasion is "unacceptable." He also pushed back on the idea that NATO is engaged in the war with Russia.

"We will not allow such an escalation," he said.

The death toll from Russia's attack continued to climb on Sunday. Russian shelling on a bridge in Kherson killed three people and injured another six. The shelling struck a warehouse, a hospital and a bus station, CNN reported.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war

