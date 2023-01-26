Trending
Jan. 26, 2023 / 12:20 PM

11 killed as Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure and killed 11 people on Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials. EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko
Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure and killed 11 people on Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials. EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Russia launched a missile strike against Ukraine on Thursday in the wake of western allies pledging to send tanks to aid Ukrainian forces.

A total of 11 people were killed in the latest wave of strikes, said State Emergency Service spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

A total of 55 missiles were fired against Ukraine, 47 of which were shot down by air defense, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.

The Ukrainian Air Force also claims to have intercepted a number of Russian kamikaze drones.

"On the night of January 26, the Russian occupiers resumed attacks on Ukraine with the Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 kamikaze drones," reads a post on the Ukrainian air force's Facebook page.

"Most kamikaze drones were destroyed in the center of the country -- in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Center," the post continued.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said in a Facebook post that emergency energy outages were implemented after missiles struck part of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"The most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv, Odessa and Vinnytsia regions," he said.

The DTEK energy company later announced on Telegram that the Kyiv region had been returned to its previous scheduled power outages and that critical infrastructure such as hospitals had been restored in Odessa.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine with President Joe Biden quickly following suit with an announcement that the United States would provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

Scholz said Thursday, however, that the Leopard 2 tanks would not be delivered until the end of March, saying "this is not too late."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the upcoming delivery but said in his nightly address Wednesday, that more was needed to resist the Russian invasion.

"We have to unlock the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important for us to to expand our cooperation in artillery, we have to achieve the supply of aircraft to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Germany announces treason arrest, says suspect gave info to Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany announces treason arrest, says suspect gave info to Russia
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- German authorities have arrested a man identified only as Arthur E. for alleged treason. He's accused of bringing information from Germany's Federal Intelligence Service to a Russian intelligence service.
Canadian energy company Imperial investing in renewable diesel
World News // 1 hour ago
Canadian energy company Imperial investing in renewable diesel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Imperial said the investment represents a down payment on a cleaner future.
SK hynix says it has developed world's fastest mobile DRAM chip
World News // 3 hours ago
SK hynix says it has developed world's fastest mobile DRAM chip
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean chipmaker SK hynix announced it has succeeded in developing the world's fastest mobile DRAM, a chip that can help download multiple movies in 1 second.
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step down, move to board position
World News // 3 hours ago
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step down, move to board position
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Toyota CEO and President Akio Toyoda will leave those roles April 1 and become chairman of the board. Toyota Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato will be the new CEO.
U.N. report: Myanmar opium farms booming under military junta
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. report: Myanmar opium farms booming under military junta
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Myanmar's cultivation of opium has grown dramatically since the military seized power in a coup, a United Nations report said Thursday, reversing a six-year downward trend.
Israeli forces demolish home of Palestinian gunman
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli forces demolish home of Palestinian gunman
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Israeli forces descended upon a Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem early Wednesday, and demolished the home of a Palestinian gunman who fatally shot an Israel Defense Forces soldier in October.
Knife attack on German train kills 2, injures 7
World News // 20 hours ago
Knife attack on German train kills 2, injures 7
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A knife attack on a train in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein has left two people dead and seven wounded, according to state Interior Minister Sabine Sutterlin-Waack.
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will send 31 of its advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, along with parts, for its defense, joining Germany, which said it will send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Severe cold snap brings misery and travel chaos to Japan and Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Severe cold snap brings misery and travel chaos to Japan and Korea
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An arctic weather front continued to hold Japan and the Korean peninsula in its grip Wednesday with record-low temperatures and heavy snowfall causing widespread disruption.
Ukraine confirms Soledar withdrawal, two missing Britons confirmed dead
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine confirms Soledar withdrawal, two missing Britons confirmed dead
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Ukraine confirmed their forces' withdrawal from Soledar Wednesday, as pro-Russian officials claim that Russian forces are advancing on Bakhmut. Britain has confirmed two missing citizens died in Ukraine.
