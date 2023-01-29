North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.

North Korean officials Kim Yo-jong (pictured) sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, and Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, refuted U.S. claims that the country is providing Russia with weapons and ammunition for its invasion of Ukraine, issuing an opaque warning to the United States. File photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- North Korean officials refuted U.S. claims that the country is providing Russia with weapons and ammunition for its invasion of Ukraine, issuing an opaque warning to the United States. Kim Yo-jong, a member of North Korea's State of Affairs Commission and sister to Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, said the United States is crossing a "red line" by sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the Yonhap News Agency reported. Advertisement

Kim said the United States is attempting to fight a "proxy war" by "escalating" the war in Ukraine.

The United States has maintained the position that North Korea and Iran are assisting Russia in the war. North Korea is accused of supplying munitions and heavy weaponry which is being used on the battlefield.

On Sunday, Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry for North Korea, stood behind the comments made by Yo-jong in a statement to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea's state media outlet.

"It is an absurd and sheer sophism as it is an extension of the illogical, deformed and gangster-like way of thinking of the U.S., which frequently introduces nuclear strike means into the Korean peninsula under the pretext of providing 'extended deterrence' against 'provocation' of someone," Kwon said.

Advertisement

"The U.S. should be mindful that it will face a really undesirable result if it persists in spreading the self-made rumor against the DPRK," he continued.

Kwon said the United States has also infringed on Russia's security interests by providing support to Ukraine.