China removes social media accounts that criticize government's Covid-19 policy

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- China has removed more than 1,000 social media accounts that have criticized the government's Covid policies, even as the country has scrapped its zero-Covid policy. Social media platform Weibo said it had suspended or banned accounts for what it described as personal attacks against Chinese COVID-19 specialists. Advertisement

Recent criticisms online have focused on experts who have defended the country's decision to scrap Covid-19 restrictions.

Weibo said it had spotted almost 13,000 violations, including attacks on experts, scholars and medical workers. Temporary or permanent bans have been handed to 1,120 accounts.

"It is not acceptable to hurl insults at people who hold a different point of view, or publish personal attacks and views that incite conflicts," Weibo said in a statement.

Since China dumped its restrictive policies, the country has seen a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Hospitals and crematoriums have reportedly been overwhelmed.

The move came days after Beijing's security chiefs warned of zero tolerance against activities that "use the pandemic ... to disrupt social order".

One of the largest accounts suspended in the latest censorship wave was that of Liu Chun, senior vice-president of Phoenix New Media, a Hong Kong-listed mainland company, according to the South China Morning Post.

Liu has more than 12 million followers, and some of his recent blog posts related to China's pandemic policy are still available online.

Beginning on Sunday, China will drop a requirement for travellers coming from abroad to quarantine, meaning many Chinese will be able to travel abroad for the first time in almost three years.