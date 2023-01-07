Advertisement
World News
Jan. 7, 2023 / 3:44 PM

Germany warns against unnecessary travel to China amid COVID surge

By Matt Bernardini
Residents line up for COVID-19 testing in Beijing on Dec. 6. Germany on Saturday advised against travel to China amid a surge of infections. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE
Residents line up for COVID-19 testing in Beijing on Dec. 6. Germany on Saturday advised against travel to China amid a surge of infections. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Germany on Saturday added China to a new category of COVID-19 risk areas, becoming the latest country to advise against travel to the country.

Germany's disease control agency Robert Koch Institute labeled China as a "threatening virus variant area," due to the peak level of COVID-19 infections and the overburdened healthcare system in the country.

Advertisement

According to the new measures, stricter entry regulations for travelers from China, including antigen or PCR tests, will take effect in Germany on Monday.

Portugal also announced that it will require a negative COVID-19 test for passengers from China beginning on Sunday. Thailand, too, will also reintroduce entry requirements for foreigners arriving by air.

The heightened concern over China comes as the country battles a surge in cases following the dismantling of its strict zero-COVID restrictions in recent weeks.

At the same time, the emergence of a highly transmissible variant -- already on track to become the dominant strain in the United States -- is fanning concerns over new mutations.

China has yet to report any domestic cases of the new variant, XBB 1.5, that's been found in at least 28 other nations.

Advertisement

In Europe, countries including Belgium, Sweden and Britain, have announced new requirements on travelers from China.

The European Union on Wednesday "strongly encouraged" member nations to adopt pre-departure COVID-19 testing, recommended masking on flights and urged wastewater checks.

Read More

China says it expects domestic travel to double during holiday season EU agrees on voluntary COVID-19 restrictions for Chinese travelers Dominant COVID-19 subvariant spreading quickly, death rates increasing

Latest Headlines

Japanese flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Japanese domestic flight was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday after a bomb threat, although no device was located, police and airport officials said.
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
World News // 2 hours ago
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian drag racer died in a crash Saturday near Brisbane as horrified fans watched the accident unfold.
Iran executes two men in connection with nationwide protests
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran executes two men in connection with nationwide protests
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Iran executed two men on Saturday morning after the pair was convicted of killing a paramilitary officer during nationwide protests in November.
Oil-rich Norway looks to expand wind energy in shallow waters
World News // 1 day ago
Oil-rich Norway looks to expand wind energy in shallow waters
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The government is looking to use knowledge gained from the oil and gas industry to deploy wind energy in shallower waters.
China says it expects domestic travel to double during holiday season
World News // 1 day ago
China says it expects domestic travel to double during holiday season
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said Friday it expects domestic travel to double for its 40-day Lunar New Year travel season to 2.1 billion trips, risking the further spread of COVID-19.
Russian shelling reported in Ukraine before cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Russian shelling reported in Ukraine before cease-fire
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Russian forces shelled Ukrainian cities Friday in the hours leading up to a unilateral cease-fire that went into effect at noon.
Eurozone inflation drops to under double digits
World News // 1 day ago
Eurozone inflation drops to under double digits
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation dropped to under double digits for the first time in three months and its lowest point since August, giving Europeans small dose of economic relief at the end of 2022, officials said.
Shell expects $2 billion tax hit in the fourth quarter
World News // 1 day ago
Shell expects $2 billion tax hit in the fourth quarter
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The British and European governments imposed new taxes last year after energy companies were reaping the benefits from the war premium that supported commodity prices.
Couple get year's supply of fried chicken for helping tourists caught in storm
World News // 1 day ago
Couple get year's supply of fried chicken for helping tourists caught in storm
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's Genesis BBQ, which owns the franchise BBQ Chicken, said it was awarding free fried chicken for a year to an American couple who helped Korean tourists stranded during a storm in Buffalo, N.Y.
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
World News // 2 days ago
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen took over roadways and set fire to vehicles in the Mexican city of Culiacán on Thursday. The unrest followed the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of Joaquin Guzmán Loera, known to the world as El Chapo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement