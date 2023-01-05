Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 8:57 AM

EU agrees on voluntary COVID-19 restrictions for Chinese travelers

By Clyde Hughes
People wearing face masks pick food in a cafeteria in Beijing, China, on December 8, 2022. The European Union is encouraging member states to place voluntary measures on Chinese travelers because of the rise of the coronavirus there. Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE
People wearing face masks pick food in a cafeteria in Beijing, China, on December 8, 2022. The European Union is encouraging member states to place voluntary measures on Chinese travelers because of the rise of the coronavirus there. Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday encouraged its member states to adopt precautionary safety measures regarding Chinese travelers and the COVID-19 pandemic, stopping short of ordering mandatory compliance to the rules.

The voluntary measures include adopting a facemask policy for those flying into EU states from a destination in China, preflight testing and surveillance of wastewater to find signs of a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

Representatives attending a meeting in Brussels decided to take a "coordinated precautionary approach" to deal with Chinese travelers despite COVID-19 infections hitting record numbers in China.

Chinese officials have complained that actions taken against travelers were politically motivated and not based on science.

RELATED WHO: China is underrepresenting severity of COVID-19 outbreak

EU members France, Italy and Spain have already placed their own measures targeting Chinese travelers, accusing China of failing to give out reliable data on the COVID-19 spread there. The United States, Japan and India, along with Australia and Canada have called for Chinese travelers to take pre-flight COVID-19 tests as well.

Despite alarm in the West over China's rising coronavirus numbers, officials there said the virus was "under control."

"China has established the world's largest production lines of COVID vaccines with an annual production capacity of over seven billion doses and an annual output of over 5.5 billion doses, which meet the needs of ensuring that all people eligible for vaccination have access to COVID vaccines," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Advertisement

Mao blamed the United States for making COVID-19 a political issue instead of a health issue.

"If the U.S. had not politicized the epidemic, and had treated it responsibly and put people's lives first like the Chinese government, perhaps the COVID situation in the U.S. and the whole world would not have become what it is today," Mao said.

RELATED Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023

Read More

Dominant COVID-19 subvariant spreading quickly, death rates increasing

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis presides over funeral mass for Benedict XVI
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis presides over funeral mass for Benedict XVI
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- About 50,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Thursday at Vatican City's St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor.
Unusual warmth in Europe forces thousands of ski resorts to shut down
World News // 1 hour ago
Unusual warmth in Europe forces thousands of ski resorts to shut down
Europe has endured a stretch of staggering warmth since the end of 2022 that has left ski slopes that are typically bustling with winter sports enthusiasts barren with more patches of grass than snow.
France to send Ukraine its first Western-made light tanks amid Russia war
World News // 7 hours ago
France to send Ukraine its first Western-made light tanks amid Russia war
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- France will send Ukraine Paris-made light combat tanks, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, marking the first time Western-manufactured armored tanks will be sent to Kyiv amid its war with Russia.
British novelist Fay Weldon dead at 91
World News // 17 hours ago
British novelist Fay Weldon dead at 91
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- British author Fay Weldon died at age of 91 at her home in Northampton, U.K., on Wednesday, her son has confirmed. Weldon was known for her novel "The Life and Loves of a She-Devil" and multiple television projects.
Irish data commission issues $400 million in fines to Meta
World News // 18 hours ago
Irish data commission issues $400 million in fines to Meta
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been found in violation of European Union privacy laws for its handling of user data.
Iranian movie star Taraneh Alidoosti released from prison
World News // 19 hours ago
Iranian movie star Taraneh Alidoosti released from prison
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Iranian actressr Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested for statements supporting anti-government protests, has been released from prison, her family announced Wednesday, saying bail was posted.
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- On Wednesday Ukrainian officials said Russia unleashed a series of strikes against the cities of Kherson, Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia. Russian officials are blaming cell phone use for a deadly strike on their troops.
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
World News // 23 hours ago
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- UBS predicts oil prices will return to triple digits this year, a long way to climb from current levels of around $75 per barrel.
Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023
World News // 23 hours ago
Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Many Japanese returned to work for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday with some making the pilgrimage to Tokyo's oldest shrines for their annual prayer for prosperity over the incoming year.
Energy crisis hitting French cuisine
World News // 1 day ago
Energy crisis hitting French cuisine
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A "help desk" is available to support French bakers and restaurants struggling with higher wheat and energy costs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
U.S. House adjourns, delays seventh House speaker vote
U.S. House adjourns, delays seventh House speaker vote
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement