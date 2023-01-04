Trending
Jan. 4, 2023 / 11:16 AM

UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year

Is $100 oil back in play for 2023?

By Daniel J. Graeber
Several major banks are predicting a return to $100 crude oil, though that's a tall hill to climb given lingering fears of a global recession. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices will likely return to $100 per barrel given the impact of Western sanctions on Russia and a lack of investment in new production, analysts from Swiss investment bank UBS said Wednesday.

Crude oil prices are on a steep decline to start 2023 amid concerns of a world-wide recession. The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said during the weekend that she expected one third of the global economy to suffer contractions this year, with Europe getting hit the hardest.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, was down about 4% as of 10:20 a.m. EST to trade at $73.58 per barrel. Brent, the global benchmark, was suffering similar losses on the day to trade around $78.67 per barrel.

Analysts at UBS, however, see WTI hitting $107 per barrel and Brent topping out at $110 for the year, citing lingering concerns about the lack of supplies that would result from Western sanctions on Russia.

"The energy problems of 2022 -- redirected Russian supply, chronic underinvestment in upstream capacity -- are here to stay," they wrote in a report emailed to UPI. "And with demand recovering in China as well as in emerging markets overall, energy prices should continue to climb in 2023."

Forecasts from UBS are well below the peak levels from 2022, which saw WTI move above $120 per barrel in June 2022, but still elevated considering recent trends in the price of oil.

Forecasts for a higher-for-longer future for the price of oil were offset last year by the rise in exports from the likes of the United States and Norway, which have taken a large chunk of the Russian market share in Europe.

U.S. crude oil production is expected to reach record levels this year at around 12 million barrels per day, though UBS expects only modest increases in output in the coming years due to a lack of investment in exploration and production.

"Shale producers are more focused on capital discipline today -- such as reducing debts or paying higher dividends -- instead of increasing production growth," analysts wrote. "Another factor limiting growth is the fast rise in costs due to elevated inflation, a tight U.S. labor market, and other supply chain constraints."

Some of those concerns, namely labor shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks, were shared by respondents to the latest energy survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, though those respondents said they expected WTI to end the year in the mid-$80 range.

Stephen Brennock, an analyst at London oil broker PVM, said in an emailed note that UBS is certainly not alone in calling for $100 per barrel oil, with both Goldman Sachs and Commerzbank calling for a return to triple digits.

So far, however, any bullish signals in the commodities market, Brennock said, is falling on deaf ears.

"Worries about the state of the global economy are front and center of traders' minds and will remain so for the foreseeable future," he wrote.

Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Many Japanese returned to work for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday with some making the pilgrimage to Tokyo's oldest shrines for their annual prayer for prosperity over the incoming year.
Energy crisis hitting French cuisine
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A "help desk" is available to support French bakers and restaurants struggling with higher wheat and energy costs.
European Union now considering pre-screening Chinese travelers
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Pushed by a handful of member states taking their own actions, the Europe Union is now considering taking travel measures in response to Chinese travelers, where COVID-19 is currently surging.
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
Spanish police recover one of largest illegal archaeological collections
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Spain's national police force has recovered "one of the largest illegal private collections in the province of Alicante," made up of hundreds of archaeological artifacts.
Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Canada reached an immigration milestone last year with more new permanent residents in its history as the country works to fill labor shortages, according to Immigration,
Shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for prison escapees kills seven
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for escapees from a violent jailbreak left seven people dead on Monday. Authorities are still looking for the escapees, including gang leader Ernesto Piñón.
Activist who removed Banksy mural could face 12 years in prison, Ukrainian authorities say
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An activist who removed a Banksy mural from a damaged building in the Ukrainian city of Hostomel could face up to 12 years in prison, authorities said Monday.
28 bodies found dead in continuing Burkina Faso violence
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Burkina Faso civilian group said on Monday that 28 people were killed in the northwestern town of Nouna by a group claiming to be part of a government-supported volunteer force.
