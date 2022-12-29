Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Dallas Fed energy survey shows growing pessimism

Declining oil prices may be good for consumers, but drillers in Texas are growing concerned.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
A survey of more than 100 executives in the energy sector by the Dallas Fed shows optimism may be waning as the price of oil drifts further away from $100 per barrel. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/49c09c8da2a32ff81af5abd423557735/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A survey of more than 100 executives in the energy sector by the Dallas Fed shows optimism may be waning as the price of oil drifts further away from $100 per barrel. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The outlook for the energy sector in Texas is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about a recession limit the oil price that some explorers were hoping for, a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.

The Dallas Fed interviewed executives from 152 energy firms between Dec. 7 and Dec. 15. On average, most said they expected West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, to average $84 per barrel by year-end 2023.

Advertisement

A geopolitical risk premium emanating from the war in Ukraine helped push WTI to its high point of $122.11 per barrel on June 8, though concerns about a global recession and market adjustments to buffer against the sidelining of Russian oil have since pulled the price lower.

WTI was trading at around $78 per barrel on Thursday.

RELATED Oil prices tumble, benchmark under $100 for first time since May

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Energy Department, is forecasting an average WTI price of $86.36 for 2023, down from the average of around $95 for this year.

The Dallas Fed said most shale oil companies will break even so long as WTI is in the mid- to low-$60 range, but one respondent to its latest survey said even that wasn't enough.

Advertisement

"The decline in the price of oil is of some concern because we are involved in a much higher level of drilling compared to one year ago," a survey respondent said. "Our economics were figured around $80 per-barrel oil, and that could decrease over the next few months."

RELATED American shale oil may go bust

Nevertheless, the Fed's survey showed that activity in the Texas oil and gas sector increased throughout much of the fourth quarter. Energy sector data provider Enverus shows the total U.S. rig count as of Dec. 21 was about 20% higher than last year. There were 333 rigs working in the Permian shale basin in Texas, a level not seen since March 2020.

That in turn led to an increase in overall production, though those responding to the survey said cost of materials, supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortages are a growing concern for industry players.

"Inflation continues to be a top-of-mind issue in exploration and production. We are girding ourselves for further cost increases in 2023," one respondent said. "This is against a backdrop of commodity price uncertainty and fears of demand destruction owing to recession."

RELATED IEA cuts growth forecast over potential economic slowdown

U.S. inflation is a few percentage points below peak levels of around 10% from earlier this year, though policymakers are raising their lending rates to bring levels closer to a target in the single-digits. The higher cost of borrowing and the resultant decline in demand could in theory trigger a recession, though job losses aren't severe enough yet for a formal downturn.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Hiring remains strong in most U.S. metropolitan areas
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Hiring remains strong in most U.S. metropolitan areas
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Only 133 of the 389 major metropolitan areas in the United States saw a year-on-year increase in unemployment in November.
Ex-police officer faces assault charges in 2020 beating after George Floyd unrest
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Ex-police officer faces assault charges in 2020 beating after George Floyd unrest
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer will face assault charges in an incident stemming from the arrest and beating of Jaleel Stallings during the 2020 unrest over the police murder of George Floyd.
Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Trinidadian rapper Theophilus London was reported missing by friends and family on Wednesday. His relatives say they haven't heard from him since July and asked the public to contact police with information.
AAA: Average U.S. gas price hits $3.16 per gallon, lowest since summer 2021
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AAA: Average U.S. gas price hits $3.16 per gallon, lowest since summer 2021
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Federal estimates for 2023 put the price at the pump below this year's levels, but it could jump to around $4 for much of the summer.
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The House January 6 Committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump as its wraps up its investigation ahead of the Republicans taking over the House next week.
ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil is suing the European Union over the bloc's new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing Brussels exceeded its legal authority over what the U.S. oil firm called a "counterproductive" measure.
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 37
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 37
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While western New Yorkers continue to dig out of the deadly winter storm that slammed nearly the entire country in the past week, the death toll continues to rise.
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The fraud and money laundering case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was reassigned to a new judge after the formerly appointed judge recused herself over a possible conflict of interest.
Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; in treatment
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; in treatment
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a curable form of cancer, saying he plans to continue serving in the House while he undergoes treatment.
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes as carrier cancels more flights Thursday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes as carrier cancels more flights Thursday
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines has apologized for canceling thousands of flights, including 60% of its flights Wednesday and another 60% Thursday, as the airline works to recover from an operations meltdown following winter weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement