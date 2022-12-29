Trending
World News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 10:23 AM

European natural gas prices dip below pre-war levels

Benchmark TTF prices peaked above $300/MWh during the summer.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Natural gas storage levels were a concern for Europe during its pursuit for non-Russian supplies, though prices and supplies are improving. File photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the European benchmark for the price of natural gas, traded Thursday at levels last seen before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) peaked at around $365 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in August as Europe scrambled for alternative supplies of natural gas. Before Russian military forces crossed into Ukraine in February, Russia was a primary supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the region, though tight sanctions have pushed those resources aside in favor of supplies from the likes of Norway and the United States.

TTF on Thursday was trading at around $87/MWh and the contract is down about 45% so far in December. The last time prices were this low for any reasonable stretch of time was mid-February 2022, just before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. TTF closed trading on Feb. 21, a Monday, at $71.70/MWh but jumped to $134.30/MWh on Feb. 24, the day the war began.

There were lingering concerns about gas storage levels in Europe in the months leading up to the winter heating season in the Northern Hemisphere, which started mid-December. Much of Europe was socked by frigid cold in the weeks leading up to Christmas, though the bloc managed to avert a deep energy crisis with support from alternative resources.

Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe show European gas storage levels range from around 47% full for Latvia to 98% full for Portugal, which recently secured a new supply commitment from U.S-based NextDecade for LNG from a planned export facility in Texas.

On average, European gas storage levels are 83% full, down from recent highs but far better than storage levels of around 30% from earlier this year.

Russia was long accused of exploiting its rich energy reserves for political gain and was blamed for weaponizing its resources at the height of the war.

The tables, however, have turned somewhat as the EU in early December imposed what it called a market correction mechanism, which included a limit on TTF of $191/MWh for a three-day average, to prevent Russia from capitalizing on the war premium supporting global commodity prices.

Latest Headlines

Five dead and dozens injured in South Korea highway tunnel fire
World News // 3 minutes ago
Five dead and dozens injured in South Korea highway tunnel fire
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 37 injured after a traffic accident sparked a fire in an expressway tunnel near Seoul Thursday.
At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A deadly Cambodia hotel-casino fire in the busy border town of Poipet late Wednesday into Thursday morning killed at least 19 people as some jumped from upper floor windows to escape the flames.
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
World News // 9 hours ago
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after the country's health ministry claims they consumed Doc-1 Max cough syrup, manufactured by Marion Biotech in India.
Twitter experiences worldwide service interruptions
World News // 11 hours ago
Twitter experiences worldwide service interruptions
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Twitter experienced widespread global outages Wednesday night as users reported error messages and trouble logging in to the social media platform, according to web outages monitor Down Detector.
Israel's new government to promote West Bank annexation
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel's new government to promote West Bank annexation
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ahead of Thursday's anticipated swearing in of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's new government in Israel, an agreement submitted to the Knesset on Wednesday promotes annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.
Nations need to do more to confront climate change, U.N. says
World News // 16 hours ago
Nations need to do more to confront climate change, U.N. says
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Humanity failed to adequately address the climate crisis in 2022, despite some major agreements on funding for developing countries being reached, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
World News // 16 hours ago
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink have agreed to coordinate investment efforts to rebuild Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February.
North Korea announces military goals for 2023
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea announces military goals for 2023
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new military goals for his nation as tensions continue to roil in the region.
97-year-old Nazi camp secretary appeals conviction in Germany
World News // 17 hours ago
97-year-old Nazi camp secretary appeals conviction in Germany
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 97-year-old German woman is appealing her conviction of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
World News // 18 hours ago
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Canadian cop was fatally shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch, just minutes after he had passed the probation period to become a police officer.
