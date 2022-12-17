Advertisement
Dec. 17, 2022 / 4:22 PM

Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal

By Matt Bernardini
(L-R) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck attend the opening ceremony of Germany's first LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, on Saturday. Photo by Lars-Josef Klemmer/EPA-EFE
(L-R) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck attend the opening ceremony of Germany's first LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, on Saturday. Photo by Lars-Josef Klemmer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The first German floating terminal for liquefied natural gas opened on Saturday in Wihelmshaven as the country seeks to ween itself from Russian gas before the winter.

At the opening ceremony, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the new terminal will ensure that Germany is not blackmailed by Russia.

"As of today, Germany and the EU will become a great deal more secure and independent," the German leader said. "This is now the new pace in Germany with which we're pushing ahead with infrastructure."

The floating storage and regasification unit, in the form the vessel "Höegh Esperanza," arrived earlier this week after a pipeline connecting it to the mainland was completed last month.

The pipeline is built from 14,000 tons of steel, 1,500 tons of special-made steel pipes and 3,000 cubic meters of concrete.

Cooled down to -162 degrees centigrade, gas can be compressed, turned into a liquid and shipped around the world as LNG. Germany -- which received almost all of its gas via pipeline from Russia and Norway -- has never had the infrastructure necessary to turn LNG back into gaseous form.

The terminal was built in just a few months.

The new LNG terminals "shows what Germany can achieve within a few months if it has to," Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said.

By winter 2023, another three floating LNG terminals will be operational, and a pipeline will be expanded, boosting capacity by another 19 billion cubic meters.

Next winter, Germany will be capable of importing some 32 billion cubic meters, according to the terminal's declared regasification capacity.

Environmentalists have criticized Germany's pursuit of LNG, which they say will only lock in the future use of fossil fuels.

Environmental Action Germany said the opening of the new terminal marks the "peak of ignorance" since the environmental impact assessment was basically waived during the expedited permitting process, the German news agency DPA reported.

The group warned that the vessel may emit biocides into the Wadden Sea, a natural habitat listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
World News // 38 minutes ago
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis signed a decree on Saturday to approve the beatification of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children. The Ulma family were killed by Nazi forces for hiding Jews in 1944.
Ukraine receives U.S. gear to repair energy infrastructure as attacks continue
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine receives U.S. gear to repair energy infrastructure as attacks continue
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine announced Saturday it has received an initial shipment of equipment from the U.S. government intended to help restore infrastructure damaged by ongoing Russian attacks.
Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from ongoing political protests in Peru has climbed to 22, officials said, as the country's newly installed caretaker president, Dina Boluarte, refused to resign.
Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
World News // 2 hours ago
Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Leo Varadkar on Saturday was elected as Taoiseach, or the prime minister the Irish government, for a second time, gaining power as part of a coalition arrangement.
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
World News // 1 day ago
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday enshrined military changes in three security documents, including a controversial counterstrike capability that opponents say is unconstitutional.
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
World News // 1 day ago
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Eight people were taken to a hospital, including four in critical condition, after people tried to force their way into the O2 Academy Brixton concert venue in London, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing.
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
World News // 1 day ago
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
World News // 1 day ago
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's telecom giant KT announced Friday it is partnering with a local robotics company, Neubility, to create autonomous mobile robots.
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
World News // 1 day ago
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Vaulx-en-Velin, France, apartment building fire Friday killed at least 10 people, including five children. Sixty-five fire trucks and 170 firefighters responded at 3:25 a.m. and had the fire extinguished by 6:30 a.m.
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said at least 76 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Friday and that 60 were intercepted.
