Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 10:24 AM

Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE

Germany last week debuted its first project that can turn LNG back to the gaseous form.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
U.S.-based Sempra Energy said it signed a long-term sales agreement to deliver LNG to Germany energy company RWE. Image courtesy of Sempra Energy
U.S.-based Sempra Energy said it signed a long-term sales agreement to deliver LNG to Germany energy company RWE. Image courtesy of Sempra Energy

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Building on a bevy of similar announcements this week, Sempra Energy said Wednesday it signed a long-term sales agreement to deliver liquefied natural gas to Germany from its planned export facility in Texas.

Sempra has proposed a facility that would have two units -- called trains -- that cool natural gas enough so it turns to liquid, making it easier to export. The first phase of the project would have a design capacity of 13.5 million tons of LNG per year.

Advertisement

Under the terms of a sale and purchase agreement, German energy company RWE agreed to take about 15% of that volume per year over the next 15 years.

"We could not be more excited to finalize our agreement with RWE as we continue supporting the energy security and environmental goals of our European customers," said Justin Bird, CEO of the subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure.

RELATED Even with one facility closed, U.S. LNG exports improve

Germany just last week inaugurated its first-ever floating storage and regasification unit, Höegh Esperanza, marking the country's debut for the infrastructure necessary to turn LNG back into its gaseous form.

Germany before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine received almost all of its gas via pipeline from Russia and Norway. The regasification facility was built in less than a year and "shows what Germany can achieve within a few months if it has to," Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said.

Advertisement

Sempra, meanwhile, joined a crowded field this week with several major U.S. energy companies announcing LNG sales agreements with European and Asian partners.

RELATED Europe may have enough natural gas for frigid winter

Japanese energy company Inpex on Tuesday announced the signing of a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with U.S.-based Venture Global LNG, while U.S.-based NextDecade Corp. said it revised an LNG agreement with Singapore's ENN LNG to allow for an increase in deliveries.

Russia was a main supplier of essential commodities from crude oil, natural gas and grains before its military forces invaded Ukraine in February. Western sanctions imposed since then have forced importers to look for alternative suppliers, from the United States to Qatar, to fill the void. Sempra said developments at Port Arthur depend on long-term commercial agreements, federal permitting and adequate financing before reaching a final investment decision.

RELATED More gas coming to Europe's only large-scale LNG facility

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said.
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines will be held accountable for the treatment of passengers and staff during its holiday season meltdown.
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 31 dead in western New York Tuesday, according to Erie County officials.
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day.
Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will put off its decision on whether or not it will end Title 42 until at least June 2023, leaving the immigration rule in place until then.
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines will cancel nearly 70% of its flights "for the next several days," as the airline works to recover from severe winter weather and staffing shortages that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs' request to sanction Kari Lake denied
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs' request to sanction Kari Lake denied
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Maricopa County and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs' request to impose sanctions on defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was denied by a superior court judge Tuesday.
LendingTree survey finds Americans took on most debt over holidays since 2015
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
LendingTree survey finds Americans took on most debt over holidays since 2015
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Holiday shopping, combined with increased costs of living, caused consumers to take on the most debt they have over the holiday season since at least 2015, a survey by LendingTree says.
Waterford Crystals reveals 'Gift of Love' collection celebrating New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Waterford Crystals reveals 'Gift of Love' collection celebrating New Year's Eve
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Waterford Crystals, known for adorning the ball that drops each New Year's Eve in New York's Times Square with thousands of crystals, has revealed its "Gifts of Love" collection, celebrating the new year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Russian tycoon linked to criticism of war in Ukraine dies in fall
Russian tycoon linked to criticism of war in Ukraine dies in fall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement