4 killed, several injured in midair helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast

Police, fire and rescue personnel inspect a helicopter at the scene of a helicopter collision near Sea World, on the Gold Coast, Australia, on Monday. Four people are dead after two helicopters collided before one crashed on the Gold Coast. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and several others were injured after two helicopters collided midair Monday along Australia's Gold Coast, authorities said. Inspector Gary Worrell of the Queensland Police Service announced the death toll during a press conference, after the Queensland Ambulance Service had said 13 people aboard the two aircrafts were being assessed for injuries at the scene.

Authorities said all passengers have since been transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Three of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition, Worrell said.

#MainBeach - Multiple QAS resources and other emergency services are on the scene of a major incident involving two helicopter at 1.59pm. No further details at this time.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 2, 2023

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. Monday near Queensland's Sea World Resort.

Worrell said one of the aircraft was able to land on the sand bank outside the resort following the collision while the other crash landed upside down.

He said all those who died or were seriously injured were aboard the same aircraft.

"Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and commenced first aid and to try and get those people to safety out of the airframe that was upside down," he said.

Six people were receiving medical treatment for minor injuries, mostly caused by glass shrapnel, Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Jayney Shearman said.

Those in critical condition had suffered "a lot of impact to the body," she added.

"This is very traumatic, and certainly our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of all those involved," she said.

Worrell said the cause of the crash was under investigation but said it appeared to have happened as one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau announced in a statement that it has launched an investigation into the collision, while calling on members of the public who witnessed the crash to contact them as soon as possible.

A preliminary report is expected to be produced between six and eight weeks, it said.

Queensland police have closed Seaworld Drive to traffic due to the crash and is urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.