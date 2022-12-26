Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2022 / 10:34 PM

Four killed, dozens injured in British Columbia bus crash

By Darryl Coote

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada said four people were killed and dozens were injured when a bus ran off the road in British Columbia on Christmas Eve.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that the single vehicle crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Hwy 97c, near Merritt, which is located about 185 miles northeast of Vancouver.

Advertisement

Fifty-two people were transported to four local hospitals, with 36 of them receiving treatment for injuries that ranged in severity from minor to serious, Interior Health said in a statement.

As of Sunday morning, eight patients remained hospitalized.

RELATED 6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire

"Although the number of patents remaining in hospital is low, this is a life-altering incident for all involved, from the initial physical injuries to the emotional and spiritual impacts of an incident such as this," it said. "Our thoughts are with the families and patients, as well as the many first responders at the scene, who were impacted by this tragic incident."

The RCMP described the road condition at the time of the accident as "very poor" due to ice, snow, rain and hail.

Advertisement

Preliminary information shows that the bus was traveling westbound on the highway when it ran off the road and rolled onto its passenger side. Authorities said they arrived at the scene to find the bus in the eastbound lane.

RELATED Winter storm death toll rises to 25 in western New York, 55 across U.S.

The incident is currently under investigation, and authorities said the driver was cooperating with police.

Ebus, the operator of the vehicle, confirmed in a statement that it was and will continue to cooperate with police amid its investigation.

"Our thoughts and sympathy are with those injured and grieving at this time," it said.

RELATED Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

In a statement, British Columbia's health minister, Adrian Dix, offered his condolences to the victims and his appreciation to the first responders.

"When mass casualty protocols were activated, healthcare workers from across the region rushed to assist, including 16 [BC Emergency health Services] ground ambulances & two aircraft," he said.

"To the first responders, dispatchers, firefighters and bystanders who were on scene to help with this challenging situation, you were all heroes."

Latest Headlines

15 cars from Korean makers win top U.S. safety awards
World News // 5 hours ago
15 cars from Korean makers win top U.S. safety awards
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Fifteen South Korean branded automobiles have earned the top safety ranking this year from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
South Korea loosens unofficial ban on imports of sex dolls
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea loosens unofficial ban on imports of sex dolls
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's Custom Services announced Monday it has revised its long-standing unofficial policy banning the importation of sex dolls into the country.
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
World News // 7 hours ago
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Monday discovered a seventh body in Spain's Galicia region after a bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell 246 feet into the Lérez River on Christmas Eve.
Lula's inauguration to proceed with extra security after alleged bomb plot
World News // 7 hours ago
Lula's inauguration to proceed with extra security after alleged bomb plot
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil's next president will go ahead as planned on New Year's Day, the incoming justice minister declared after an alleged bomb plot was foiled.
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
World News // 8 hours ago
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister-designate, on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his son Yair calling for treason charges against state prosecutors.
Former Nepal guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal sworn in as PM
World News // 9 hours ago
Former Nepal guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal sworn in as PM
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in as prime minister for the third time on Monday in during a ceremony in Kathmandu.
British transportation strike snarls Boxing Day traffic
World News // 9 hours ago
British transportation strike snarls Boxing Day traffic
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Shoppers hoping to cash in on Boxing Day sales across Britain faced more frustration than usual as a rail strike forced thousands of people to scramble to find alternate means of transportation.
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
World News // 10 hours ago
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba in the fourth departure from his cabinet since October, multiple reports indicated Monday.
China flies 71 planes near Taiwan, largest incursion since Pelosi trip
World News // 12 hours ago
China flies 71 planes near Taiwan, largest incursion since Pelosi trip
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Taiwan said Monday at least 71 Chinese planes and seven naval ships were detected around the self-governing island, marking Beijing's largest incursion since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited.
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
World News // 13 hours ago
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Power station vandals leave Washington state in the dark
Power station vandals leave Washington state in the dark
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement