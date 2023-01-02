NTSB investigating worker death at Alabama airport

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board said it has opened an investigation into Saturday's death of a ground crew employee at an Alabama airport.

The NTSB said Sunday in a statement that it and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the death of a ground support personnel who was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at Montgomery Regional Airport.

The airport identified the deceased only as a member of the American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew.

It said the death occurred at around 3 p.m. Saturday, resulting in all outbound and inbound flights being halted.

Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in a statement that they were "saddened" by the "tragic loss."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," he said.

The airport resumed normal operations at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, it later tweeted.