A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Friday after being struck by lightning twice. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Friday after the pilots reported that the aircraft had been struck by lightning twice. The plane, an Airbus 321, had taken off for Cancun around 11 a.m., when the incident occurred and the aircraft returned to Philadelphia International Airport. Advertisement

"The aircraft landed safely, and we are currently working to reaccommodate our guests," Spirit said.

LiveATC recordings captured communications between the flight crew and Philadelphia air traffic controllers, according to CNN.

"We were struck by lightning twice," said the crew. "We're gonna have to come back to the airfield."

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident.

The emergency landing comes as much of the country battles a winter storm that has already killed four people and caused more than 1 million people to lose power.