Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 7:57 AM

The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says

By A.L. Lee
1/5
Snow plows try to keep Interstate 270 clear in St. Louis on Thursday as blizzard conditions blanketed the country ahead of a busy holiday travel season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f819b765b4def96477f0f9b37ef64e7a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Snow plows try to keep Interstate 270 clear in St. Louis on Thursday as blizzard conditions blanketed the country ahead of a busy holiday travel season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly 113 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday season beginning on Friday and through Jan. 2 despite frigid conditions and record-breaking temperatures gripping much of the country.

About 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more -- heading out on the nation's roadways or through the air -- a number that exceeds those who traveled last year by 3.6 million, according to new data released by AAA. That volume of travelers would make 2022 the third busiest year since the nonprofit motor club began tracking holiday travel 22 years ago.

Advertisement

The number of travelers would also come close to putting the country back where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in 2020.

About 102 million are planning to drive to their holiday destinations as the average price for a regular gallon of gas dropped to its lowest point in more than a year.

Advertisement

On Friday, the national average was $3.09 per gallon, compared to $3.60 a month ago, and $3.29 a gallon during the waning days of 2021.

Last year only 100 million Americans drove, compared to 108 million that hit the road in 2019 -- a record that still stands.

Holiday air travel was also expected to see a 14% bump over last year, with nearly 7.3 million Americans flying to see loved ones, AAA said.

RELATED Holiday 'bomb cyclone' to create travel nightmares

However, travel was already off to a rough start as a powerful winter storm making its way across the United States canceled thousands of flights and placed millions of Americans under severe weather alerts ahead of the holiday weekend.

As of Friday morning, more than 5,500 flights had been canceled nationwide because of the Arctic blast, while an additional 9,427 flights were delayed, down from more than 16,000 the day before. More than 4,000 international flights were also affected, according to FlightAware tracking.

Air travelers should expect further delays this year as flights and airports will be packed and because Christmas and New Year's Day fall on weekends, AAA said.

RELATED Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled

"Travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on Sundays," says Paula Twidale, AAA's Senior Vice President of Travel. "With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return."

Advertisement

Flight demand has surged in recent months despite increasing fares.

Meanwhile, about 3.6 million Americans were planning to travel by bus, train or cruise ship, which was 23% higher than last year.

AAA said driving will be the biggest headache on the days that bookend Christmas and New Years as travelers mix with commuters in major metropolitan areas -- where motorists could see travel times increase by 25%.

"With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, December 27 expected to be the nation's worst day to travel," says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute."

Read More

Average U.S. gas prices may fall below $3 a gallon, but declines could be limited

Latest Headlines

Senate passes war crime bill expanding U.S. jurisdiction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate passes war crime bill expanding U.S. jurisdiction
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bill that would expand the United States' ability to prosecute global war crimes heads to President Joe Biden's desk after being approved by the Senate on Thursday.
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Thursday passed legislation mandating the federal agency conduct a yearly tax audit of the sitting president.
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- On Dec. 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.
Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has released its full report. Here's a selection of some revelations.
House committee releases full report on Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House committee releases full report on Jan. 6 insurrection
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has released its long-anticipated report.
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 5-month-old baby abducted early this week while sitting with his twin brother in the back of a car when it was stolen was found safe by police Thursday night in Indianapolis, authorities said.
Hundreds evacuated after fire on NYC's Staten Island Ferry
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hundreds evacuated after fire on NYC's Staten Island Ferry
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people were evacuated Thursday from a Staten Island Ferry in New York City after a fire broke out on the vessel during rush hour.
NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is facing a new lawsuit over a painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was allegedly looted by Nazis in the 1930s.
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A San Diego County jury found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the December 2020 killing of her stepfather, 64-year-old Thomas Merriman.
U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United States believes North Korea has delivered rockets and missiles to the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Nancy Pelosi prepares to step down as House speaker after historic tenure
Nancy Pelosi prepares to step down as House speaker after historic tenure
Micron to reduce workforce by 10%, suspend bonuses
Micron to reduce workforce by 10%, suspend bonuses
Arizona agrees to tear down makeshift border wall, ending standoff with Washington
Arizona agrees to tear down makeshift border wall, ending standoff with Washington
Japan panel approves extending life of reactors, building of new ones
Japan panel approves extending life of reactors, building of new ones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement