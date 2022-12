A U.S. RC-135 aircraft, similar to this one seen in 2003, recently was forced to take defensive moves to avoid a crash with a Chinese fighter jet that came within 20 feet. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese fighter jet came within 20 feet of a U.S. military plane this month, forcing the U.S. pilot to make "evasive maneuvers" to avoid a crash, U.S. military officials said Thursday. In a statement, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said an American RC-135 aircraft was flying in international airspace over the South China Sea Dec. 21 when a Chinese J-11 fighter pilot performed "an unsafe maneuver" as the fighter jet flew in front of and near the U.S. aircraft. Advertisement

No injuries were reported, nor were the pilots identified.

"The U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law," Indo-Pacific Command officials said.

"We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law."