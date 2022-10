British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves No.10 Downing Street on Wednesday. She announced her resignation on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Just 45 days into the job, much of it swirling in controversy, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, stunning the political establishment. Complaints about Truss and her plans grew louder not only from her opponents but fellow Conservatives for weeks, starting with a tax cut plan that led to the devaluation of the British pound and a bruising resignation letter from ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Advertisement

Truss will remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen, with new leadership elections coming within weeks.

Her departure makes her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. She replaced Boris Johnson this summer, who was forced out by his party after questions were raised about his character amid a string of scandals.

This is a developing story.