Putin, Xi attend security summit to counter Western influence, will discuss Ukraine war

The regional security summit comes not long after Russia and China engaged in military exercises this month and in August. The drills featured aerial maneuvers, artillery fire and signal communications to demonstrate a spirit of "international military cooperation." File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet one-on-one in Uzbekistan during a regional security summit, in a growing sign of their deepening relations during the war in Ukraine. The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan's second-largest city, will also include leaders from India and other Asian nations. Moscow and Beijing have said that Putin and Xi will meet to discuss the war in Ukraine. Advertisement

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a regional security group that includes Russia, China, India, Turkey, Iran and other countries in the region. It was formed primarily to counter Western influence.

Putin was said to be prioritizing his meeting with Xi above all others, commenting beforehand that the summit is happening at a time of large-scale political changes.

The summit comes not long after Russia and China engaged in military exercises this month and in August. The drills featured aerial maneuvers, artillery fire and signal communications to demonstrate a spirit of "international military cooperation," according to the Russian defense ministry. The drills involved more than 50,000 soldiers.

Thursday's summit in Uzbekistan also marks the first trip outside of China that Xi has made in more than two years. His last trip beyond Chinese borders occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's also Xi's first meeting with Putin since they sat down in Beijing in February before Moscow invaded Ukraine. At the time, the pair said they have a partnership with "no limits."

Xi, who is seeking a third consecutive term as president, visited Kazakhstan on Wednesday on his way to Uzbekistan.

China has so far maintained a neutral stance on Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, which has been going for seven months and has killed thousands of people. Beijing has taken no punitive action against Moscow, but also has not provided any military aid, either.

Some analysts say that Russia is seeking to shore up alliances after suffering devastating losses in the war, including the deaths of at least 50,000 soldiers. Thousands of tanks, equipment and weapons have also been destroyed, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A recent Ukrainian counteroffensive in Ukraine's south and northeast has also been trouble for Russian forces. Ukraine says it has retaken thousands of square miles of territory from Russia over the past several days and driven Russian troops out of other areas.

Over the past week, Chinese and Russian warships were observed conducting drills in the Sea of Japan, a further sign of the increasing cooperation.