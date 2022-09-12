Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region

By A.L. Lee
1/4
A Ukrainian woman carries her pet dog on Monday as she walks among debris in front of a damaged residential building after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian woman carries her pet dog on Monday as she walks among debris in front of a damaged residential building after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that its forces have captured more territory as part of its lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country that has surprised many, including Moscow.

The military push in the Kharkiv region began a few days ago and has resulted in significant territorial gains for Kyiv. Russia has tried, but failed to win control of the Kharkiv area since the war began on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials said Monday that it captured more villages and pushed Russian troops all the way back to the northeastern border.

The sweeping victories have become some of the most significant achievements of the entire war for Ukraine and could potentially signal a shift in the outcome.

RELATED Russian lies could undermine international arms control agreements

So far, Ukraine's military has reclaimed hundreds of miles after the counteroffensive stunned Russian forces and prompted Moscow to pull troops entirely from some areas over the past few days.

Analysts say that Russia's military was perhaps too focused on other areas, such as Kherson in the southeast, to see what was coming around Kharkiv.

"The Ukrainian success resulted from skillful campaign design and execution that included efforts to maximize the impact of Western weapons systems," the Institute for the Study of War said according to CNBC.

Advertisement

U.S. officials were hopeful the Ukrainian counteroffensive would be a major setback for Russia -- but they also expressed some doubt that the Ukrainian army can keep up the momentum over the long term. Photo by Vasiliy Zhlobsky/EPA-EFE

The Russian military confirmed the territorial losses near Kharkiv and released a map showing that its forces had abandoned nearly all its positions in the region and drawn back 10 miles east of Izium, a city that Moscow had been using as a critical operational base.

Russian forces were said to be extremely outnumbered during the surprising counteroffensive.

Officials say the Ukrainian army has recaptured at least 20 towns and villages that were under Russian control. Ukrainian army commander Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Kyiv's troops had liberated more than 1,100 square miles of territory.

RELATED Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat

Russian soldiers soon regrouped and retaliated with air raids and long-range missile strikes that briefly knocked out power and utilities to parts of the region.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman, said on Monday that the war -- which Russian officials have called a "special military operation" since the beginning -- would continue, despite the recent losses.

Advertisement

Peskov said that Putin is determined to "continue until all the goals that were initially set are achieved," according to the state-run TASS news agency.

RELATED Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas

Meanwhile, U.S. officials were hopeful that the counteroffensive would mean a major setback for Russian forces in the Eastern European country -- but they also expressed some doubt that the Ukrainian army can keep up the momentum over the long term.

Read More

Ukraine Defense Ministry compares Russian invasion to 9/11

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
World News // 58 minutes ago
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.
In first address to Parliament, King Charles III vows to follow queen's leadership
World News // 2 hours ago
In first address to Parliament, King Charles III vows to follow queen's leadership
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III made his first speech as monarch to both houses of parliament on Monday, during which he promised to follow the example of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
World News // 23 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
World News // 17 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis will live with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as questions remain about who will take care of her other two dogs.
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian troops recaptured Chkalovske, a town between the cities of Kharkiv and Izium, from Russian forces as they continued their rally for territorial gains, having reclaimed thousands of square acres of land.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki wins re-election
World News // 18 hours ago
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki wins re-election
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki was projected to win the Japanese prefecture's gubernatorial election on Sunday.
COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% in week to lowest levels since June
World News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% in week to lowest levels since June
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are at the lowest levels since June with a 21% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and a 24% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day.
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the conditions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Ukraine disconnected it from the power grid Sunday.
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
World News // 1 day ago
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings and cracking roads.
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
World News // 1 day ago
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The British royal family has updated its line of succession, raising questions about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will officially be named prince and princess.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement