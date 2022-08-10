Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 'We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan'

By Doug Cunningham
Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 'We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan'
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Pelosi said during a Wednesday press conference that she included a visit to Taiwan during her Asia-Pacific trip to "salute a thriving democracy." Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a Capitol press conference Wednesday that she went to Taiwan during her Asian-Pacific trip to "salute a thriving democracy."

"Our purpose in going to Taiwan was to say we have a strong relationship built on status quo, which we support," Pelosi said.

Advertisement

China, which still claims the island as part of its territory, warned against the visit and responded aggressively with military drills and economic sanctions.

Pelosi, who is the first House speaker to travel to Taiwan since 1997, said the Taiwan status quo was established by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, six joint U.S.-China communiques at that time and the Six Assurances agreement with China.

RELATED North Korea sends letter of 'solidarity' to China after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

"There's no departure from that," Pelosi said. "But in keeping with that we will not allow China to isolate Taiwan. They've kept Taiwan from participating in the World Health Organization, other things where Taiwan could make a very valued contribution. And they may keep them from going there, but they will not keep us from going to Taiwan."

Pelosi was asked about the Chinese military "saber-rattling" exercises in response to her visit.

Advertisement

"I think what we saw with China is they were trying to establish the new normal, and we just can't let that happen." Pelosi replied.

RELATED House Speaker Pelosi defends Taiwan trip, calls Chinese president 'a bully'

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., joined Pelosi's delegation to Taiwan.

"Clearly China had their plans before we took our trip. And what they wanted to accomplish was to deter us from going to visit our friend and ally," Meeks said. "And I think what this trip did, which they did not expect, is show that no matter what President Xi says we are going to stand by our friends and allies."

Meeks said the visit was a clear signal to China that the United States will not be deterred from supporting friends and allies.

RELATED China starts new military exercises around Taiwan

"So I think that China now has to take a different viewpoint on it, because we are unequivocal on what our positions will be with reference to our friends and allies," Meeks said.

Asked by reporters about China sanctioning her and her family, Pelosi laughed, shrugged and said, "There's no reaction. Who cares?"

"We didn't go there to talk about China. We went there to praise Taiwan. And we went there to show our friendship, to say China cannot isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said.

Advertisement

North Korea sent a letter of solidarity to China, calling Pelosi's visit to Taiwan "a serious infringement on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and an unpardonable political provocation aimed to defame the authority of the [Chinese Community Party]."

Pelosi defended the trip Tuesday and called Chinese President Xi Jinping "a bully."

Latest Headlines

French rescuers euthanize Begula whale stuck in river
World News // 3 hours ago
French rescuers euthanize Begula whale stuck in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An 1,800-pound Begula whale that got stuck in France's Seine River for more than a week earlier this month has died while being moved back out to sea, officials said Tuesday.
French wildfire reignites, forcing thousands to evacuate as 16 homes were destroyed
World News // 4 hours ago
French wildfire reignites, forcing thousands to evacuate as 16 homes were destroyed
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A massive wildfire that reignited in southwest France has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people. The fire in the Gironde region burned another 14,826 acres Wednesday.
Several dead after new Russian attacks in Ukraine; Zelensky vows to retake Crimea
World News // 5 hours ago
Several dead after new Russian attacks in Ukraine; Zelensky vows to retake Crimea
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Russia launched new mortar attacks on sites in eastern and southern Ukraine on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to recapture a part of the country seized by Moscow almost a decade ago.
North Korea sends letter of 'solidarity' to China after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea sends letter of 'solidarity' to China after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea sent a letter of support to China following the contentious visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, state media reported Wednesday.
U.N. report: Myanmar military targeting women and children in 'gravest' crimes
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. report: Myanmar military targeting women and children in 'gravest' crimes
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military is torturing children and sexually assaulting women, United Nations investigators said in a new report that outlines evidence of what it calls "systematic crimes against humanity."
Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
World News // 15 hours ago
Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed a wanted Palestinian militant and at least one other person following an early Tuesday gun battle in the streets of an occupied West Bank city, authorities and officials said.
Explosion at Russian air base kills at least one
World News // 21 hours ago
Explosion at Russian air base kills at least one
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead after a series of explosions at a Russian air base on the Crimean peninsula, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Biden signs NATO membership documents for Finland, Sweden
World News // 21 hours ago
Biden signs NATO membership documents for Finland, Sweden
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed ratification documents at the White House to move Sweden and Finland one step closer to joining NATO, saying the world's most powerful military alliance "will be stronger than ever."
Polls close in Kenyan election amid tight two-person race
World News // 23 hours ago
Polls close in Kenyan election amid tight two-person race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The polls have closed in Kenya's Tuesday election, as the country moves toward choosing a replacement to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
House Speaker Pelosi defends Taiwan trip, calls Chinese president 'a bully'
World News // 23 hours ago
House Speaker Pelosi defends Taiwan trip, calls Chinese president 'a bully'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan, despite China's aggressive response, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping "a scared bully" in her first interview since returning to Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement