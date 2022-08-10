North Korea sends letter of 'solidarity' to China after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Kim Jong Un praised the relationship between China and North Korea last month, saying it was a friendship "sealed in blood." File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
Pelosi's trip to Taipei last week "was a serious infringement on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and an unpardonable political provocation aimed to defame the authority of the [CCP]," the letter said.
The California Democrat was the first House speaker to travel to Taiwan since 1997 and her visit sparked a furious response from Beijing, which has conducted large-scale naval and air exercises around the island since Thursday.
In addition to the military exercises, Beijing suspended regular military communications channels and climate talks with Washington.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) speaks to reporters while Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen looks on during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 3. Photo by Taiwan Presidential Office/EPA-EFE
The North Korean letter expressed "full support and solidarity with all the strong, just and legitimate steps" taken by China to "repulse the U.S. arbitrariness, safeguard the territorial integrity of the state and achieve the reunification cause of the Chinese nation."
China views the self-governing island of 23 million as a wayward province that it has vowed to seize by force, if necessary.
Kim Jong Un praised the relationship between China and North Korea last month, saying it was a friendship "sealed in blood." He made the remarks during a ceremony to honor Chinese soldiers who died during the Korean War.
Beijing remains the isolated regime's closest ally and largest trading partner by far, although the COVID-19 pandemic has severely limited economic exchanges between the neighbors.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C), D-Calif., speaks to journalists during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on August 5, 2022, the end of a trip to Asia with a congressional delegation. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo