Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 5:58 AM

North Korea sends letter of 'solidarity' to China after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
North Korea sends letter of 'solidarity' to China after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
Kim Jong Un praised the relationship between China and North Korea last month, saying it was a friendship "sealed in blood." File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea sent a letter of support to China following the contentious visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, state media reported Wednesday.

The "solidarity letter" was sent by the central committee of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea to its counterpart in the Chinese Communist Party, state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

Advertisement

Pelosi's trip to Taipei last week "was a serious infringement on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and an unpardonable political provocation aimed to defame the authority of the [CCP]," the letter said.

The California Democrat was the first House speaker to travel to Taiwan since 1997 and her visit sparked a furious response from Beijing, which has conducted large-scale naval and air exercises around the island since Thursday.

RELATED China starts new military exercises around Taiwan

The drills, including ballistic missile launches over the island, have disrupted air traffic and shipping in the region and drawn condemnation from countries including the United States, Japan and Australia.

In addition to the military exercises, Beijing suspended regular military communications channels and climate talks with Washington.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) speaks to reporters while Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen looks on during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 3. Photo by Taiwan Presidential Office/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

The North Korean letter expressed "full support and solidarity with all the strong, just and legitimate steps" taken by China to "repulse the U.S. arbitrariness, safeguard the territorial integrity of the state and achieve the reunification cause of the Chinese nation."

RELATED Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi wraps Asia visit in Tokyo

China views the self-governing island of 23 million as a wayward province that it has vowed to seize by force, if necessary.

Kim Jong Un praised the relationship between China and North Korea last month, saying it was a friendship "sealed in blood." He made the remarks during a ceremony to honor Chinese soldiers who died during the Korean War.

Beijing remains the isolated regime's closest ally and largest trading partner by far, although the COVID-19 pandemic has severely limited economic exchanges between the neighbors.

RELATED Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea

In May, China joined Russia in vetoing a U.S.-led push for new sanctions against North Korea at the United Nations Security Council.

Pelosi defended her visit to Taiwan in an interview on Tuesday, telling NBC's Today that it was "worth it" and calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a "scared bully."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tours Asia, with controversial Taiwan stop

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C), D-Calif., speaks to journalists during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on August 5, 2022, the end of a trip to Asia with a congressional delegation. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.N. report: Myanmar military targeting women and children in 'gravest' crimes
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. report: Myanmar military targeting women and children in 'gravest' crimes
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military is torturing children and sexually assaulting women, United Nations investigators said in a new report that outlines evidence of what it calls "systematic crimes against humanity."
Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed a wanted Palestinian militant and at least one other person following an early Tuesday gun battle in the streets of an occupied West Bank city, authorities and officials said.
Explosion at Russian air base kills at least one
World News // 12 hours ago
Explosion at Russian air base kills at least one
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead after a series of explosions at a Russian air base on the Crimean peninsula, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Biden signs NATO membership documents for Finland, Sweden
World News // 12 hours ago
Biden signs NATO membership documents for Finland, Sweden
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed ratification documents at the White House to move Sweden and Finland one step closer to joining NATO, saying the world's most powerful military alliance "will be stronger than ever."
Polls close in Kenyan election amid tight two-person race
World News // 14 hours ago
Polls close in Kenyan election amid tight two-person race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The polls have closed in Kenya's Tuesday election, as the country moves toward choosing a replacement to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
House Speaker Pelosi defends Taiwan trip, calls Chinese president 'a bully'
World News // 14 hours ago
House Speaker Pelosi defends Taiwan trip, calls Chinese president 'a bully'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan, despite China's aggressive response, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping "a scared bully" in her first interview since returning to Washington, D.C.
British weather office issues 'Amber' warning for more extreme heat
World News // 20 hours ago
British weather office issues 'Amber' warning for more extreme heat
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's Met Office on Tuesday issued an Amber extreme heat warning for many regions of the country later this week, when temperatures are forecast to get near triple digits.
Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84 after cancer battle
World News // 21 hours ago
Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84 after cancer battle
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Issey Miyake, a tour de force of Japanese style and fashion for more than five decades, has died after a battle with liver cancer. He was 84.
Russia shells areas in eastern Ukraine amid rising concern for nuclear power plant
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia shells areas in eastern Ukraine amid rising concern for nuclear power plant
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Russian shelling on Tuesday targeted Ukrainian positions in the eastern and southern regions -- part of Moscow's military offensive to seize areas in the Donbas -- but Ukrainian officials said they made no major gains.
Google back online after software issue causes short outage worldwide
World News // 23 hours ago
Google back online after software issue causes short outage worldwide
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Google was back online early Tuesday after the search engine reported a brief but widespread outage around the world overnight.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor's race
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor's race
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement