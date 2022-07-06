Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 6, 2022 / 6:47 AM

Efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear program a 'collective failure,' atomic chief says

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
Efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear program a 'collective failure,' atomic chief says
North Korean military vehicles carry missiles during a parade in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. File Photo by How Hwee Young/EPA

SEOUL, July 6 (UPI) -- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has called efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear weapons program a "collective failure" of global safeguards and cautioned that another detonation could come "any day."

"Up until 2006, North Korea did not have nuclear weapons," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a lecture Tuesday at Australian National University in Canberra.

Advertisement

"A number of initiatives ... failed. And as a consequence of that, in 2006 [there was] the first nuclear weapon test, to be followed by five more."

Grossi cited the U.S.-North Korea Agreed Framework, signed in 1994, as an unsuccessful attempt to stop Pyongyang from developing nuclear weapons. That agreement froze operations at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear reactor in exchange for a pair of civilian light water reactors and other benefits including fuel oil and security guarantees.

RELATED U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years

However, the deal broke down in 2002. Subsequent six-party talks among China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Russia and the United States also ultimately fell apart.

Grossi called the attempts "a big collective failure" and said that North Korea has now developed a "considerable nuclear arsenal." The IAEA chief added that North Korea's next nuclear test "could take place any day."

Advertisement

"What we see through satellite imagery is that they are preparing for [a test]," he said.

RELATED North Korea accuses U.S., Japan, South Korea of seeking 'Asian NATO'

The United Nations monitoring agency has not had on-the-ground access to North Korea since 2009.

Pyongyang's last nuclear test occurred in September 2017, when the regime detonated a weapon estimated to have a yield of 140 to 250 kilotons -- at least 10 times as powerful as the atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests in March with the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned for several weeks that a nuclear detonation by the North appears imminent.

RELATED South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told a meeting of military commanders to "swiftly and firmly punish North Korea in the event that it carries out a provocation," according to Yonhap.

Yoon, who was inaugurated in May, has taken a harder line against North Korea and has boosted defense ties with the United States. On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force sent six F-35A stealth fighter jets to South Korea to conduct joint drills for the first time in five years.

Advertisement

At a Seoul summit in May, Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to ramp up joint military exercises while Washington said it would "deploy strategic U.S. military assets in a timely and coordinated manner as necessary."

This week in Washington

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Room of the White House on July 5, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Five still missing after Marmolada glacier collapse
World News // 8 hours ago
Five still missing after Marmolada glacier collapse
July 5 (UPI) -- Investigators in Italy on Tuesday said that five people remained missing following an avalanche at the Marmolada glacier in the Italian alps.
Two of PM Johnson's top Cabinet ministers abruptly resign
World News // 15 hours ago
Two of PM Johnson's top Cabinet ministers abruptly resign
July 5 (UPI) -- Two of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top Cabinet members resigned abruptly Tuesday, saying they no longer see eye-to-eye with the premier.
Russian parliament approves measures to provide economic support to military
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian parliament approves measures to provide economic support to military
July 5 (UPI) -- Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a measure that would require businesses to accept production contracts from the Russian Armed Forces amid Moscow's war with Ukraine.
Bonnie becomes 1st major hurricane of 2022
World News // 4 days ago
Bonnie becomes 1st major hurricane of 2022
Hurricane Bonnie, the second named storm of the Atlantic season, has become the eastern Pacific Ocean's first major hurricane.
Twitter sues India's government over order to remove content
World News // 12 hours ago
Twitter sues India's government over order to remove content
July 5 (UPI) -- Twitter on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging orders from the Indian government for the social media company to remove content under legislation passed last year.
Anti-oil protesters glue selves to 'Last Supper' painting at Royal Academy
World News // 12 hours ago
Anti-oil protesters glue selves to 'Last Supper' painting at Royal Academy
July 5 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row a group of climate activists glued themselves to a painting at a London art museum Tuesday to protest oil and gas extraction.
Hacker allegedly selling data of 1 billion people stolen from Shanghai police
World News // 13 hours ago
Hacker allegedly selling data of 1 billion people stolen from Shanghai police
July 5 (UPI) -- An anonymous hacker is selling what appears to be a massive trove of data pilfered from the Shanghai police that could include personal information from 1 billion Chinese nationals, according to reports.
Germany fears for gas supply as Russia to shut down Nord Stream pipeline
World News // 14 hours ago
Germany fears for gas supply as Russia to shut down Nord Stream pipeline
July 5 (UPI) -- Russia is planning to shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline next week for annual maintenance, stoking fears in Germany that gas supplies could be severely impacted.
Pope Francis decries Fourth of July shooting in northern Chicago suburb
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis decries Fourth of July shooting in northern Chicago suburb
July 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis decried on Tuesday the shooting in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park that killed six people during a July 4th parade and injured at least 30 other people.
Yum! Brands close to Russian exit with KFC sale almost complete
World News // 16 hours ago
Yum! Brands close to Russian exit with KFC sale almost complete
July 5 (UPI) -- Yum! Brands announced it is close to finalizing the sale of its Russian KFC franchises to a local operator. The KFC and earlier Pizza Hut sales would complete Yum's exit from Russia since its February invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement