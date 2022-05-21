Advertisement
World News
May 21, 2022 / 4:46 PM

France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers

By Sommer Brokaw
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
Secretary General of the Elysee Palace, Alexis Kohler, announces the names of the ministers of the new cabinet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on Friday. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has announced a new cabinet that has gender balance, and some surprise newcomers.

Chief of staff Alexis Kolher announced the new cabinet on the front steps of the Elysee Palace on Friday. The cabinet, including the prime minister, is gender equal, 14 men and 14 women.

Advertisement

Among the women is Elisabeth Borne, 61, labor minister and former minister of the environment and of transportation, who Macron appointed on Monday to be prime minister -- the second woman in the country's history to hold that position. The only other woman to serve as prime minister in France was Edith Cresson, who served in the position in the early 1990s.

Borne dedicated her nomination to "all little girls" in her inaugural speech.

RELATED France blames bad weather, war for dijon mustard shortage

Many believe her appointment was meant to appeal to left-leaning voters ahead of June's legislative elections, which will determine control over Parliament and the National Assembly.

Macron was elected to a second five-year term as president last month with his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen conceding her loss.

Borne takes over after Prime Minister Jean Castex resigned on Monday in response to Macron's re-election.

Advertisement
RELATED French government to appeal city's move to allow burqinis at public pools

Macron expressed that he wanted to appoint a woman as prime minister since his 2017 campaign, but he hasn't fulfilled that wish until now.

The cabinet includes fewer newcomers than there were during the start of his first presidential term in 2017, but also included some surprises.

"It's a gender-equal, balanced government, between those who were already ministers these past few years and new figures who were picked because they were competent and committed," Borne told the TF1 television broadcaster.

RELATED France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership

Among the surprises, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who served as foreign minister during Macron's first term in office, and previously served as defense minister, was replaced by Catherine Colonna, a career diplomat.

Colonna mediated disputes with Britain over Brexit and served as a spokeswoman for President Jacques Chirac in the early 2000s, who opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and Colonna will now have to deal with instability and uncertainty from the war in Ukraine.

In another surprise, education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, who founded his own think tank to oppose "wokism," defined as having an awareness to racial and social justice issues, was replaced by Pap Ndiaye, a prominent academic of Sengalese and French descent who led efforts to establish Black studies as a discipline in France.

Advertisement

Some veterans remaining in the cabinet include economy and finance minister Bruno Le Maire, and interior minister Gerald Darmanin, known for his tough stance on immigration.

Latest Headlines

Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
World News // 7 hours ago
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm.
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
World News // 8 hours ago
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp.
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
May 21 (UPI) -- Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland's state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
May 21 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in and around the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region have killed at least six civilians, a Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
World News // 15 hours ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
May 21 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded Saturday to the opposition Labor Party's Anthony Albanese in the federal election.
Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises
World News // 16 hours ago
Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises
SEOUL, May 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on Saturday and said they will discuss ramping up joint military exercises in response to growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to kill 'as many Ukrainians' as possible
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to kill 'as many Ukrainians' as possible
May 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia overnight of trying to "kill as many Ukrainians as possible" and not having a military justification for some of its targets.
France blames bad weather, war for dijon mustard shortage
World News // 1 day ago
France blames bad weather, war for dijon mustard shortage
May 20 (UPI) -- Supermarkets in France are reporting higher prices and shortages for dijon mustard fueled in part by poor crops last summer and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Proposed Russian law would allow people over 40 to enlist in its military
World News // 1 day ago
Proposed Russian law would allow people over 40 to enlist in its military
May 20 (UPI) -- A proposed new Russian law doing away with soldier age restrictions suggests the country is struggling to sustain military troop requirements for its war on Ukraine.
Russia will cut off natural gas exports to Finland Saturday
World News // 1 day ago
Russia will cut off natural gas exports to Finland Saturday
May 20 (UPI) -- Finnish gas company Gasum said Friday that Russia will cut natural gas to Finland Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement