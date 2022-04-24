Advertisement
World News
April 24, 2022 / 9:14 AM

French polls open as Le Pen challenges Macron in presidential election

By Adam Schrader
French polls open as Le Pen challenges Macron in presidential election
French nuns vote in the French presidential election at a polling station in Jerusalem on Sunday. French voters head to the polls in an election showdown between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine LePen. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The polls have opened for the second round of the presidential election in France as incumbent Emmanuel Macron faces off with challenger Marine Le Pen.

Macron, a centrist, has been furiously campaigning against his far-right opponent since the first round of the election cycle in France began earlier this month.

Under French law, voters hit the polls for two election rounds if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote in the first round. The polls will close at 8 p.m. when an estimate of who won the election will be announced.

Macron, though favored to win, has faced challenges during his presidency including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have caused his popularity to drop. Le Pen has campaigned on a platform focusing on inflation and the rising cost of living.

This election cycle has been plagued by low voter turnout though it has not been as low today after polls opened compared with the first round two weeks ago, BBC reported. Just 26.4% of the 48.7 million eligible voters had hit the polls by midday.

Supporters of the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who had come in a close third behind Le Pen in the first round, have also promised to cast blank ballots in protest, The Guardian reported.

Mélenchon has not endorsed Macron but has said that voters should not cast ballots for the far-right, Al Jazeera reporter Bernard Smith noted.

Because of the time difference, polls in France's overseas territories had opened Saturday.

Macron is expected to host his election night event near the foot of the Eiffel Tower while Le Pen's will be held at a Belle Epoque-style events venue that was a former hunting lodge.

