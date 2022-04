Suspended member of British Parliament, Neil Parish, had represented the Tiverton and Honiton constituency in Devon, England, since 2010. He has been accused of watching pornographic material while working in the House of Commons. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- A previously unnamed -- and currently suspended -- Conservative member of British Parliament accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons has been identified as MP Neil Parish, a spokesperson for the Tory party's chief whip said Friday. Parish, who has represented the Tiverton and Honiton constituency in Devon, England, since 2010, has reported himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. Advertisement

"Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation," the spokesperson told Sky News.

The accusations against Parish were brought to light on Tuesday at a meeting attended by between 50 to 60 female Tory MPs, where two of them reported to chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris that they saw Parish viewing the inappropriate content on his phone while in the House of Commons chamber and in a committee meeting.

The suspended MP had not been identified to the public at that time.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday spoke out against the alleged behavior, calling the actions "totally unacceptable" in a work environment of any kind.

Some Tory MPs were reportedly angered by the delay in Parish's removal from Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Labor party's shadow leader of the House of Commons, Thangam Debbonaire, accused Conservative MPs of covering up what she called "disgusting behavior" by one of their MPs, Sky news reported.