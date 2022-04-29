House hearing details new evidence that Trump politically interfered in U.S. COVID-19 response

1/5

April 29 (UPI) -- A government watchdog testified before Congress on Friday about a recent report that said scientists at top health organizations witnessed political interference by former President Donald Trump during the national COVID-19 response in 2020. Gene Dodaro, head of the Government Accountability Office, appeared before the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis to elaborate on the independent agency's report last week that described incidents of political interference under Trump. Advertisement

The 37-page GAO report found that staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response witnessed interference during Trump's response to the pandemic, but did not report it mainly out of fear of retaliation.

Friday's hearing was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT. The committee said it will address new evidence.

"The subcommittee continues to unearth disturbing new details on how the Trump administration's pandemic response prioritized politics over public health," panel Chairman Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said in a statement Friday. "While a Trump White House official admitted to her colleagues that proposed CDC guidelines for places of worship were reasonable, she worked with them to strong-arm changes to those guidelines that deprived Americans of useful information on how to protect themselves against this deadly virus.

"As today's new evidence also makes clear, Trump White House officials worked under the direction of the president to purposefully undercut public health officials' recommendations and muzzle their ability to communicate clearly to the American public."

The report continues a long string of accusations against Trump over his handling of the health emergency when it arrived in the United States in early 2020. Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward later that year that he deliberately downplayed the threat of the virus. Other accusations have said that Trump exploited parts of the government's pandemic response seeking a political advantage in a presidential election year.

"The previous administration engaged in a persistent pattern of political interference in the nation's pandemic response, prioritizing election-year politics over protecting American lives," Clyburn previously said in a statement.

"The lifesaving work of scientists at our public health agencies must never be corrupted for the perceived political benefit of the president or for any other reason."

At Friday's hearing, Dodaro will be joined by Candice Wright, the GAO's director of science, technology assessment and analytics -- and other experts on "ensuring scientific integrity at federal public health agencies," the committee said.

A previous report by the subcommittee last December found that Trump's administration performed various efforts to influence or downplay the virus -- which included blocking experts from speaking publicly about health dangers, playing down testing guidance and attempting to interfere with public health guidelines.

The GAO report last week supported those findings, and said employees at the three agencies witnessed political interference that "may have resulted in the politically motivated alteration of public health guidance or delayed publication of COVID-19 related scientific findings."

However, those employees did not report the interference to the Health and Human Services Department because they "feared retaliation," "thought leadership was already aware" or were "unsure how to report issues," the report said.

"For example in May 2020, a senior official from [the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response] claimed HHS retaliated against him for disclosing ... concerns about inappropriate political interference to make chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine available to the public as treatments for COVID-19," GAO officials wrote.

The report further found that all three agencies under Trump trained staff on scientific integrity, and the National Institutes of Health provided information on political interference as part of its training.

"The absence of specific procedures may explain why the four selected agencies did not identify any formally reported internal allegations of potential political interference in scientific decision-making from 2010 through 2021," the report states.

GAO recommended that the agencies provide information on whistleblower protections and clarify reporting requirements for employees who witness political interference. The recommendations are intended to reduce fear of retaliation and encourage more witnesses to come forward when they should.