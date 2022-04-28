British PM Boris Johnson calls MP pornography allegations 'totally unacceptable'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his first comments on Thursday regarding allegations that a member of Parliament viewed pornography in the House of Commons. Johnson called the alleged behavior "totally unacceptable." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Following claims that a Conservative member of Parliament may have viewed pornographic material while on the job, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called the alleged behavior "totally unacceptable" in the workplace. The unnamed MP was accused Tuesday of watching inappropriate content while working in the House of Commons. Advertisement

"It's obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing" in a work environment, Johnson said in his first comments on the situation since the accusations came to light, according to Sky News.

"It would be the same for any job up and down the country," Johnson said.

Two female Conservative MPs reported the actions to the party's chief whip during a meeting on Tuesday alleging that their male colleague had viewed porn on his phone while in the House of Commons.

The allegations were revealed as the female MPs shed light on other accounts of sexual harassment and alleged sexism that have occurred in Westminster.

In addition to Johnson's comments, other British government leaders have spoken about the accusation, with health secretary Sajid Javid calling for a culture change in Westminster following "several instances of inappropriate and sexist behavior," Sky News reported.

"If this is true, and I have no doubt having heard the two MPs speak that something untoward happened...he should really do the decent thing and resign immediately as an MP," Nickie Aiken, Conservative MP for London and Westminster, told the Evening Standard.

The Tory party's chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has ordered that the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, Westminster's independent complaints service, investigate the claims.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that 56 MPs accused of sexual misconduct are facing an investigation from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.