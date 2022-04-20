Trending
April 20, 2022 / 2:49 AM

U.N. head calls for Ukraine cease fire during Orthodox Easter weekend

By Darryl Coote
1/4
U.N. head calls for Ukraine cease fire during Orthodox Easter weekend
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a four-day pause in fighting in Ukraine to coincide with Holy Week. Photo courtesy of United Nations News Service/Twitter

April 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day pause in the fighting in Ukraine during the upcoming Orthodox Easter to allow citizens in besieged cities to flee to safety as the nearly two-month old war intensifies.

The U.N. chief made his appeal during a press conference Tuesday ahead of the Orthodox Christian Holy Week, asking for the fighting to stop on Holy Thursday through Easter Sunday.

"Instead of a celebration of a new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine," he said. "The onslaught and terrible toll on civilians we have seen so far could pale in comparison to the horror that lies ahead.

"This cannot be allowed to happen. Hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance."

The appeal was made as Russia launches an offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region that includes the battered port city of Mariupol, which the Kremlin has demanded Kyiv to surrender.

RELATED IMF cuts worldwide growth projections in face of Russia's war on Ukraine

The pause would allow civilians to leave areas currently under attack and those expected to be in the coming days. It would also allow humanitarian aid to be shuttled to people in hard-hit cities Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to the United Nations, more than 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance, one-third of whom are in those hard-hit cities, but the number of those in need is expected to increase to nearly 16 million.

"For all these-life-or-death reasons, I call on Russians and Ukrainians to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk," he said. "The four-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine."

RELATED Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins

A day earlier, the U.N. humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, canceled a Tuesday trip to Turkey after testing positive for COVID-19. He was to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and to aid in laying the foundation for talks on cease-fire, which Griffiths had said were not on the horizon and were at least a few weeks if not longer away.

He said the Russians were not putting humanitarian cease-fires "at the top of their agenda."

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent member to the U.N., told the ambassadors of the U.N. Security Council, that he acknowledges the importance of Guterres' appeal and demands that "Russia follow this call," but suggested he had little hope Moscow would after Russia's permanent representative Dmitry Polyanskiy essentially rejected the notion of cease-fires coming from democratic nations.

Polyanskiy had described such appeals from Western nations as being "two-tongued and disingenuous," stating potential pauses in fighting "in practical terms" would give the Ukrainians time to regroup and receive shipments of new weapons.

"We will carefully distinguish between such tactical 'pseudo-peacemaking' calls and truthful desire to help Ukraine make the only right and long due decisions," he said, adding that one way or another the goals of the Kremlin invasion "will be achieved."

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 as a so-called special military operation to denazify Ukraine but the mission changed as it prolonged to that of taking the eastern Donbas region.

More than 2,100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed amid the war and another nearly 3,000 have been injured with nearly 5 million others fleeing the country, according to U.N. data.

Simon Coveney, the foreign minister of Ireland, visited Kyiv last week and told the Security Council on Tuesday that what he saw there "was profoundly shocking."

"I want to call on Russia directly: agree to an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, commit to negotiations and respect this charter," he said.

Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
World News // 16 hours ago
Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
April 19 (UPI) -- Multiple explosions targeting education centers in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday killed several people, including students, officials said.
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
April 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military forces have lost control of the city of Kreminna as Russia moves forward with its offensive in the country's eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian officials confirmed Tuesday.
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no damage reported
World News // 14 hours ago
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no damage reported
April 19 (UPI) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures in Japan on Tuesday morning but no damage or injuries were reported.
IMF cuts worldwide growth projections in face of Russia's war on Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
IMF cuts worldwide growth projections in face of Russia's war on Ukraine
April 19 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it has slashed its worldwide growth projections for 2022 because of the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
South Korea telecom firm aims to launch AI kiosks for customer service
World News // 17 hours ago
South Korea telecom firm aims to launch AI kiosks for customer service
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- South Korea's largest telecom company, KT, has announced plans to launch kiosks that can communicate with humans this year.
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Tuesday called on Ukrainian troops to give up the remaining vestiges of defense in the key city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, where a steel plant was under attack.
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- A trio of U.S. agencies have issued a joint advisory to warn of escalating North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency and blockchain platforms in the wake of a $620 million heist by the secretive regime's Lazarus Group.
U.S. warns of Chinese military expansion in Solomon Islands amid security pact
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. warns of Chinese military expansion in Solomon Islands amid security pact
April 19 (UPI) -- The United States is raising alarm over a security deal in the works between China and the Solomon Islands as top diplomats head to the South Pacific in an effort to respond to Beijing's growing influence in the region.
Economists urge G20 leaders to use oligarch targeting to end tax havens
World News // 22 hours ago
Economists urge G20 leaders to use oligarch targeting to end tax havens
April 19 (UPI) -- Renowned economists are calling on G20 leaders to use their targeting of international wealth owned by Russian oligarchs as an opportunity to create a global asset registry to snuff out tax havens.
Japan OKs use of vaccine by U.S. firm Novavax
World News // 23 hours ago
Japan OKs use of vaccine by U.S. firm Novavax
April 19 (UPI) -- Japanese health officials on Tuesday authorized the use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. pharmaceutical Novavax.
