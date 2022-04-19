Trending
April 19, 2022 / 2:56 AM

U.N. official tests COVID-19 positive, cancels trip to Turkey for Ukraine cease-fire talks

"Cease-fires they are not on the horizon right now, but they may be in a couple of weeks. They may be a little bit longer than that," Marin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said Monday during a press conference.

By Darryl Coote
Marin Griffiths (C), the under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, visited Irpin, Ukraine, on April 7. During a press conference Monday about his trip, he said cease-fires were not on the horizon. Photo by Saviano Abreu/UNOCHA

April 19 (UPI) -- Ahead of a scheduled trip to Turkey to discuss Ankara's help in achieving humanitarian cease-fires in Ukraine, the United Nations humanitarian chief was forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19 hours after stating the prospects of a pause to the nearly two-month-old war were out of reach for the time being.

Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, announced his positive COVID-19 test result via Twitter on Monday night, saying he was following health guidance and was isolating at home.

The U.N. official was to fly to Turkey on Tuesday to speak with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on hosting humanitarian talks between Russian and Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Griffiths told reporters during a press conference that there is no mediation currently occurring between Russia and Ukraine to pause the war but of all member states Turkey's efforts come closest.

RELATED Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive

He added that Turkey has presented itself to both sides as a "genuinely valuable and useful host."

The briefing was held following Griffiths' travel to Kyiv and Moscow where he attempted to negotiate the foundation for establishing cease-fires to either get people out of besieged cities or humanitarian supplies in.

During the trip, he told the high-ranking officials of the U.N.'s aspirations for such humanitarian pauses in the fighting, stating that the governmental body is ideally seeking a nationwide ceasefire but failing that it would welcome pauses that are limited in time and location.

RELATED Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead

"Obviously, we have not yet got a humanitarian cease-fires in place," he said, adding, "cease-fires, they are not on the horizon right now, but they may be in a couple of weeks. They may be a little bit longer than that. And it will all depend on two things: the war, of course, where that's going -- your guess is as good as mine -- and the talks."

There have been successes in getting humanitarian convoys into the country, but they are insufficient based on the need, he said.

The timing for cease-fires does appear to be not quite ripe yet, he said, but that may change with the Orthodox Easter weekend coming up but the U.N. needs to be ready to jump on any opportunity that could enable them to stop the fighting.

RELATED Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership

"I think it would be fair to say, right now, if I could speak for the Russian Authorities, they are not putting local ceasefires at the top of their agenda, not yet," he said.

Griffiths emphasized the importance in hosting talks between both sides, stating he is "absolutely sure" that only through establishing some minimum of confidence building Russia may to turn its eyes toward a pausing the fighting.

"So we need to watch the talks very, very carefully," he said. "Hence the trip to Turkey."

Russian invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, sparking Europe's first war in decades that has resulted in more that 2,000 civilian deaths and nearly 5 million forced to flee the country, according to U.N. data.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Israel launches retaliatory airstrike into Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel launches retaliatory airstrike into Gaza
April 18 (UPI) -- Israel launched a retaliatory airstrike early Tuesday hitting Hamas terrorist group targets in Gaza after a rocket was fired at it from the Palestinian-controlled territory.
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
April 18 (UPI) -- The second phase of Russia's war on Ukraine has begun with the launching of a widely anticipated offensive in the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said Monday.
Samsung reclaims top position in global chip market in 2021
World News // 17 hours ago
Samsung reclaims top position in global chip market in 2021
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics nudged past Intel last year to reclaim the top spot in the global semiconductor market for the first time in three years, according to global business tracker Gartner.
Tesla's Model S among recalls ordered in South Korea over defective parts
World News // 17 hours ago
Tesla's Model S among recalls ordered in South Korea over defective parts
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs has ordered seven automakers to recall about 54,000 vehicles over part defects.
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
World News // 19 hours ago
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
April 18 (UPI) -- Officials in Shanghai, China, have reported the first deaths in the city since it imposed a major new COVID-19 lockdown last month following a rise in infections.
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
April 18 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian missiles into Lviv on Monday killed several people, Ukrainian officials said -- signaling that Moscow hasn't given up trying to capture key cities in the western part of Ukraine.
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- American and South Korean forces kicked off their annual spring joint military exercises on Monday amid growing concerns over a potential nuclear weapons test by North Korea.
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
World News // 21 hours ago
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
April 18 (UPI) -- Turkey overnight launched a new offensive targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, officials said.
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine has completed an important document needed for its application for European Union membership, officials said as the war in the eastern European nation nears two months old.
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
World News // 23 hours ago
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
April 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods in South Africa's eastern coast continued to rise over the weekend as rescuers searched for those still missing, said authorities who predict the disaster to be among the country's worst.
