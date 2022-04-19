U.N. official tests COVID-19 positive, cancels trip to Turkey for Ukraine cease-fire talks

1/4

Marin Griffiths (C), the under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, visited Irpin, Ukraine, on April 7. During a press conference Monday about his trip, he said cease-fires were not on the horizon. Photo by Saviano Abreu/ UNOCHA

April 19 (UPI) -- Ahead of a scheduled trip to Turkey to discuss Ankara's help in achieving humanitarian cease-fires in Ukraine, the United Nations humanitarian chief was forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19 hours after stating the prospects of a pause to the nearly two-month-old war were out of reach for the time being. Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, announced his positive COVID-19 test result via Twitter on Monday night, saying he was following health guidance and was isolating at home. Advertisement

The U.N. official was to fly to Turkey on Tuesday to speak with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on hosting humanitarian talks between Russian and Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Griffiths told reporters during a press conference that there is no mediation currently occurring between Russia and Ukraine to pause the war but of all member states Turkey's efforts come closest.

He added that Turkey has presented itself to both sides as a "genuinely valuable and useful host."

The briefing was held following Griffiths' travel to Kyiv and Moscow where he attempted to negotiate the foundation for establishing cease-fires to either get people out of besieged cities or humanitarian supplies in.

Advertisement

During the trip, he told the high-ranking officials of the U.N.'s aspirations for such humanitarian pauses in the fighting, stating that the governmental body is ideally seeking a nationwide ceasefire but failing that it would welcome pauses that are limited in time and location.

"Obviously, we have not yet got a humanitarian cease-fires in place," he said, adding, "cease-fires, they are not on the horizon right now, but they may be in a couple of weeks. They may be a little bit longer than that. And it will all depend on two things: the war, of course, where that's going -- your guess is as good as mine -- and the talks."

There have been successes in getting humanitarian convoys into the country, but they are insufficient based on the need, he said.

The timing for cease-fires does appear to be not quite ripe yet, he said, but that may change with the Orthodox Easter weekend coming up but the U.N. needs to be ready to jump on any opportunity that could enable them to stop the fighting.

RELATED Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership

"I think it would be fair to say, right now, if I could speak for the Russian Authorities, they are not putting local ceasefires at the top of their agenda, not yet," he said.

Advertisement

Griffiths emphasized the importance in hosting talks between both sides, stating he is "absolutely sure" that only through establishing some minimum of confidence building Russia may to turn its eyes toward a pausing the fighting.

"So we need to watch the talks very, very carefully," he said. "Hence the trip to Turkey."

Russian invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, sparking Europe's first war in decades that has resulted in more that 2,000 civilian deaths and nearly 5 million forced to flee the country, according to U.N. data.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo