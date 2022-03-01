Trending
March 1, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine in rare outspoken remarks

By Clyde Hughes
"In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression," Prince Charles said on Tuesday. File Photo by Kiara Worth/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- In rare outspoken comments from a member of Britain's royal family, Prince Charles condemned Russia on Tuesday for invading Ukraine and called it a "brutal aggression" against democracy.

Charles said that he supports Ukrainian soldiers and citizens who are resisting Russian forces.

"The values of democracy and freedom are under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," Prince Charles said, according to The Independent. "We are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Tuesday wasn't the first time that Prince Charles was critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2014, he compared him to Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 23. Photo by Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin Pool/Sputnik/EPA-EFE
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne in Britain, is the third member of the royal family to speak out about the invasion after his sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," Prince Harry and wife Megan Markle said in a statement last week.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the first lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the president and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future," Prince William, second in line to the British throne, and wife Kate Middleton said in a Twitter post.

Prince Charles made the remarks while visiting Southend-on-Sea Tuesday to grant formal city status to the home of late British lawmaker David Amess, who was killed last October in a stabbing attack while he met with constituents in the city.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest February 26 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

