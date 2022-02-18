Police begin arresting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Canadian capital

A trucker shouts slogans during the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday. Police said they began arresting demonstrators late Thursday, including two of the movement's organizers. Photo by Amru Salahuddien/EPA-EFE
Police began rounding up some of the protesters late Thursday and early Friday, including Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. Lich is the leader of the Freedom Convoy. Police said that she was arrested on charges of "counseling to commit the offense of mischief." She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
The convoy protests clogged traffic on and near the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the United States and Canada and is a major trade artery between the two countries. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE
"It's time to go," interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said in a message to protesters, according to The Washington Post. "Your time in our city has come to an end and you must leave."
Authorities said that only residents, workers and police are allowed in the core secure area, which includes 100 control checkpoints.
The convoy protests began out of opposition to COVID-19 rules, including vaccine requirements for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border.