Advertisement
World News
Feb. 13, 2022 / 12:52 PM

Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'

By Don Jacobson
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
An aerial photo made with a drone shows the closed Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River that links the United States and Canada on Friday. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE 

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada is set to reopen Sunday as police continued to arrest "Freedom Convoy" protesters, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, announced.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement issued late Sunday morning. "Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination."

Advertisement

Dilkens issued the statement after police on Saturday began enforcing a judge's order to remove anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters who have blocked the bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit for nearly a week.

The protests have shut down the bridge, disrupting auto companies by blocking trucks from moving auto parts between the countries. The Bank of Canada warned protesters Wednesday that continuing to block the border crossing will hurt the supply chain.

RELATED French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris

Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction Friday ordering a clearing of the bridge and police began enforcing the the next day, when around 100 protesters remained.

"Several arrests" were also made early Sunday, Windsor police said in an update. The arrested persons, they said, are all facing a charge of mischief.

Advertisement

"Multiple vehicles" within the demonstration area were also seized, they said.

RELATED Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge

The "Freedom Convey" protesters blocked the bridge in conjunction with a much larger protest in the Canadian capitol of Ottawa, where there have been 26 arrests made on criminal charges, including two additional arrests for public intoxication.

"Canada is nation that believes in the right to freedom of speech and expression, but we are also bound by the rule of law," Dilkens said in his statement.

"Elected leaders, myself included, will be judged in the fullness of time on how we responded to the COVID-19 public health crisis. As the virus mutates, our response has, and must continue to evolve.

RELATED French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats

"As Canadians, there is more that unites us than divides us and we must all find the resolve to approach those who hold different views with tolerance and respect.

"Illegal acts, blockades and hate speech must not be tolerated and should be denounced," the mayor added.

Latest Headlines

Jake Sullivan: Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day now'
World News // 17 minutes ago
Jake Sullivan: Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day now'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jack Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, warned Sunday that Russia has accelerated its build-up of troops surrounding Ukraine and an invasion could come "any day now."
Norway takes three more medals in women's, men's biathlon events
World News // 29 minutes ago
Norway takes three more medals in women's, men's biathlon events
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Norway took three medals in the women's and men's biathlon events on Sunday despite the collapse of one of the team's athletes at the finish line.
U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The undefeated U.S. men's hockey team beat Germany 3-2 during its final match of the preliminary round during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, earning the top seed for the quarterfinals.
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
World News // 2 hours ago
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Netherlands set an Olympic record in short-track speedskating during the women's 3,000-meter relay on Sunday, earning the gold medal for the event.
River Radamus performs career best in giant slalom; Switzerland takes gold
World News // 2 hours ago
River Radamus performs career best in giant slalom; Switzerland takes gold
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- River Radamus performed his career-best with a fourth-place finish for Team USA on Sunday in the men's giant slalom event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, his highest-ever finish.
Erin Jackson wins gold in speedskating; U.S. first in 28 years
World News // 2 hours ago
Erin Jackson wins gold in speedskating; U.S. first in 28 years
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Erin Jackson of Team USA won a gold medal Saturday for her first-place finish in the women's 500-meter long-track speedskating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Nine killed, three injured during road ambush in Philippines
World News // 20 hours ago
Nine killed, three injured during road ambush in Philippines
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed and three were injured during an ambush Saturday in the Philippine province of Maguindanao, local authorities reported.
Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' amid growing tensions
World News // 1 day ago
Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' amid growing tensions
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call Saturday of "swift and severe costs" if Russia escalates tensions by invading Ukraine.
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
World News // 22 hours ago
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- French police fired tear gas and arrested dozens of protesters in Paris opposing COVID-19 restrictions who were inspired by the "Freedom Convoy" trucker protests in Canada.
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
World News // 23 hours ago
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Police on Saturday began enforcing a judge's order to remove anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge on the U.S.-Canadian border for days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement