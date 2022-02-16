Ottawa police distribute written notices telling trucker protesters to leave

1/2

Supporters of truck drivers protesting against the Canadian government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate warm up at night as they camp outside the parliament building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Saturday. Ottawa police Wednesday distributed written notices warning the trucker protesters to leave. Photo by Valerie Blum/ EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Ottawa police Wednesday began distributing written notices to truckers protesting Canadian COVID-19 restrictions telling them they must leave the area now. "You must leave the area now," the police written notice said, "Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets, are committing a criminal offense and you may be arrested." Advertisement

Police are acting under new federal emergency powers to clear the trucker protesters from blocked streets in Canada's capital.

Under the Federal Emergencies Act, police said, "anyone coming to Ottawa for the purpose of joining the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law."

An Ottawa judge Wednesday also extended an injunction against using air horns or train horns in the area for another 60 days, according to the CBC.

Incessant horn blasts were used as a disruptive tactic by protesters.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday invoked the Federal Emergencies Act to end the economic disruptions caused by the protests.

Trudeau and his family were moved to an undisclosed location when the trucker protest descended on Ottawa.

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" came to Ottawa Jan. 28 to protest COVID-19 control requirements and restrictions.

Similar trucker convoys also blocked the international Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor before being cleared away by police.

Advertisement

Ottawa's police chief, Peter Sloly, resigned Tuesday.

The trucker protests opposed a government requirement that Canadian truckers crossing the U.S. border be fully vaccinated.

Protest organizers have vowed to keep protesting until all COVID-19 public health measures are dropped.