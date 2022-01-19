Some foreign carriers cancel flights to U.S. over concerns about 5G rollout

British Airways said Wednesday that it's canceled flights from London's Heathrow to airports in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Some airlines have said it could interfere with a plane's instruments -- but cellular providers say the aviation industry has had years to upgrade equipment and prepare for the rollout.
AT&T and Verizon both said on Tuesday that they would delay activating 5G towers at certain airports, but expressed frustration toward the FAA over a lack of preparedness. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it will plan for possible cancellations as soon as Wednesday due to 5G service in the vicinity of numerous U.S. airports.
The White House praised the decision and said the pause will give the government, airlines and telecommunication companies more time to figure out a "way forward."
"This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled," the White House said in a statement.
"My team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation to safely co-exist -- and, at my direction, they will continue to do so until we close the remaining gap and reach a permanent, workable solution around these key airports."