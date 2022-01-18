Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 2:44 PM

AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears

By Simon Druker
1/3
AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears
Delta jets sit idle at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis in December. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- AT&T and Verizon both announced Tuesday that the companies have agreed to temporarily delay activating a limited number of their 5G towers when the rest of their networks go live Wednesday.

AT&T, the world's largest telecommunications company, will hold off on activating towers within 2 miles of airports, USA Today reported.

Advertisement

"At our sole discretion, we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they've had to responsibly plan for this deployment. We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers," AT&T said in a statement to NBC.

Verizon issued a similar response Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED Airlines call on Biden admin to halt 5G deployment near airports

"As the nation's leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports," reads the company's statement.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries. Thanks to the best team in the industry for delivering this technology which promises a revolutionary next step in wireless communications including tremendous benefits for our nation."

Advertisement

Verizon was still publicizing the launch Tuesday afternoon.

As late as Monday, U.S. air carriers had called on President Joe Biden to stop the technology from being rolled out near the nation's airports, saying doing so would cause "significant operation disruption" to air passengers, shippers and supply chains.

A letter signed by executives of the country's 10 leading airlines was sent Monday to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Stephen Dickson and others asking them to halt deployment within 2 miles of airport runways.

RELATED U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout

The from Airlines for America, says "airplane manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded," according to NBC.

Airlines are worried that signals produced by the 5G technology will disrupt or interfere with on-board radar altimeters. Such a loss can be dangerous for pilots, resulting in an incorrect altitude reading.

This comes after both telecom companies agreed earlier this month to delay the launch of their 5G C-band technology.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- William Barr's memoir on service as attorney general under two presidents is set to be released on March 8, an Amazon listing shows.
Jim Obergefell of landmark gay marriage case to run for Ohio legislature
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jim Obergefell of landmark gay marriage case to run for Ohio legislature
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States, announced Tuesday that he is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Rapper Vic Mensa arrested at airport for alleged stash of drugs in luggage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rapper Vic Mensa arrested at airport for alleged stash of drugs in luggage
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested in Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport after border officials said they found illegal drugs in his luggage.
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won't run for governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won't run for governor
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he will not seek election to the governor's office this year.
Man awarded $9.3M after drinking chemical from water glass at Tennessee restaurant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man awarded $9.3M after drinking chemical from water glass at Tennessee restaurant
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has ordered Cracker Barrel to pay a man close to $10 million for an incident years ago in which he drank a chemical from a glass, believing that it was water.
Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russian troop buildup, NATO dissent
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russian troop buildup, NATO dissent
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday began a three-day trip that will take him to Ukraine and Germany in an effort to ease growing tensions about Russia's intentions along the border with Ukraine.
Senate Democrats begin formal debate on stalled voting rights bills
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate Democrats begin formal debate on stalled voting rights bills
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Senators returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday and began debating two different pieces of voting rights legislation that have stalled in the chamber -- amid intense pressure to change rules to break a GOP filibuster.
Officials struggle to regulate pop-up COVID-19 testing sites
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials struggle to regulate pop-up COVID-19 testing sites
NEW YORK, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- In recent months, mobile COVID-19 testing tents and vans have sprouted on urban sidewalks and street curbs as demand has skyrocketed in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70B
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70B
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft, the makers of Xbox, has agreed to acquire major video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the company announced on Tuesday.
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern U.S. who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement