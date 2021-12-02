Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 6:09 PM

Germany announces lockdown for the unvaccinated, plans mandatory vaccinations

By Simon Druker
1/2
Germany announces lockdown for the unvaccinated, plans mandatory vaccinations
On Thursday, Germany announced it is enacting stricter rules barring people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 from entering most indoor spaces. Photo Philipp Guelland/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Germany announced on Thursday that it will enact a nationwide lockdown for people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes less than two weeks after the country declared a "national emergency."

Advertisement

Unvaccinated people will be prohibited from entering most public spaces, with the exception of essential services like grocery stores or pharmacies.

The country is also moving towards mandatory vaccinations, which could come as soon as February.

The new rules mean unvaccinated people are only allowed to meet two people from another household. Only those who are vaccinated or have recently recovered from the virus will be allowed into most businesses.

The country is also requiring bars and nightclubs in areas with an incidence rate above 350 cases per 100,000 people to shut down and limiting the number of people allowed to attend large outdoor gatherings like sporting events.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the announcement along with her successor Olaf Scholz, as the country tries to gain control over the most severe wave of COVID-19 to hit it so far.

The fourth wave must be broken and this has not yet been achieved," Merkel told a news conference.

Advertisement

"Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination."

A compulsory vaccination mandate would need to be approved by the country's parliament.

Germany's rate of fully-vaccinated people stands at 68.6% which falls below its 75% goal.

The country again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday.

Germany reported its first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Saturday.

Read More

COVID-19 surging in Russia; weekly world deaths drop 10%, cases 5% Europe becomes COVID-19 epicenter again; world deaths down 5% COVID-19 deaths surge past 770,000 as no European nation in top 4 Omicron COVID-19 variant ID'ed in Britain, suspected in Germany Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday

Latest Headlines

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tightens COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 3 hours ago
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and said parliament will debate a vaccine mandate.
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
World News // 5 hours ago
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor said the global automotive chip shortage had caused its monthly sales to drop at a double-digit rate in November.
Turkey's Erdogan replaces treasury minister amid steep decline in lira value
World News // 6 hours ago
Turkey's Erdogan replaces treasury minister amid steep decline in lira value
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new finance minister on Thursday after the last man in the post resigned amid a steep decline in value of Turkey's national currency.
Blinken vows 'serious consequences' if Russia steps into Ukraine conflict
World News // 6 hours ago
Blinken vows 'serious consequences' if Russia steps into Ukraine conflict
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The top American and Russian diplomats met for talks in Sweden on Thursday and exchanged concerns about Moscow's involvement with a lengthy separatist dispute in eastern Ukraine.
Court upholds legal victory for Meghan Markle in privacy suit vs. British publisher
World News // 9 hours ago
Court upholds legal victory for Meghan Markle in privacy suit vs. British publisher
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle won a privacy battle in a British court on Thursday against a publisher that had made public part of a letter that she'd written to her estranged father three years ago when she married Prince Harry.
U.S., South Korea agree to update war plans to counter North Korea
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., South Korea agree to update war plans to counter North Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will update their military strategic playbook for the first time in a decade in response to growing threats from North Korea, the defense chiefs of both countries announced Thursday.
GSK says antibody cocktail appears to be effective against Omicron variant
World News // 11 hours ago
GSK says antibody cocktail appears to be effective against Omicron variant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that an antibody cocktail it developed with a U.S. biotech company has proven in lab testing to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks
World News // 1 day ago
EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday proposed allowing Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to detain asylum seekers for up to 16 weeks in order to stem the flow of migrants from neighboring Belarus.
WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations
World News // 1 day ago
WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Women's Tennis Association announced that it won't hold tournaments in China in response to the country's handling of star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations.
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
World News // 1 day ago
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Japan's government took steps on Wednesday to suspend all air travel into the country for the month of December over growing concerns about the newest COVID-19 variant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement