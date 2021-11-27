Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2021 / 10:10 AM

Omicron COVID-19 variant is likely in Germany, health official says

By Sommer Brokaw
1/2
Omicron COVID-19 variant is likely in Germany, health official says
A sign warns soccer fans of COVID-19 restrictions at a stadium in Cologne, Germany, prior to a Bundesliga match on Saturday. A German official said the first suspected case of the Omicron variant has been found in the country. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A German official said Saturday he suspects the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has reached the country.

"It is very likely that the #Omicron variant has already arrived in Germany," Kai Klose, social affairs minister for the west-central German state of Hesse said in a thread of tweets.

Advertisement

The announcement came a day after the World Health Organization designated the Omicron variant, an emerging strain of COVID-19 which originated in South Africa, as a "variant of concern" due to its large number of mutations.

Klose said that sequencing is underway for the suspected first case in Germany and the person has been quarantined.

RELATED Study: Fetal infection with COVID-19 possible, but unlikely

"Several mutations typical of Omicron were found last night on a returnee from South Africa," he wrote. "So there is a high level of suspicion that the person has been isolated at home. The complete sequencing is still pending at the current time."

"Please protect yourself and those around you. If you've returned from southern Africa in the past week, limit your contacts and get tested," Klose added.

The minister later confirmed the person suspect to have the variant arrived through Frankfurt airport, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

On Saturday, Germany declared South Africa a virus variant area, only allowing airlines to carry German nationals back to the country.

The Health Ministry ordered airports to separate passengers arriving from South Africa from other arrivals, and said they must quarantine 14 days regardless of vaccination status.

Germany reported 67,125 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases told DW.

RELATED Gout drug colchicine won't help fight COVID-19, study says

Since the pandemic began, Germany has had more than 5.7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 people with COVID-19 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country worldwide, at over 48 million cases and over 776,000 deaths, according to JHU.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Friday the country would restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting next Monday.

New York Stock Exchange stocks fell to new lows upon word of the new and more dangerous strain of COVID-19.

European Union member states closed their borders to seven South African countries because of the variant, and Canada and Britain have imposed travel restrictions.

If the Omicron variant is confirmed in the traveler through Frankfurt, it would be the second case of Omicron in the European Union after Belgian authorities announced Friday the same variant had been confirmed in a traveler returning from Egypt.

Advertisement

Marc Van Ranst, head of the Laboratory of Clinical and Epidemiological Virology at the Rega Institute, told EuroNews that the Omicron variant was identified in a traveler who returned from Egypt on Nov. 11 and first showed symptoms on Monday.

Belgium had recently increased restrictions, including forcing employees to work remotely four days a week through mid-December, to stop the spread of a new COVID-19 wave.

According to JHU, Belgium has over 1.7 million COVID-19 cases and over 26,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Dutch authorities have been sequencing samples from 61 passengers from two planes returning from South Africa Friday who tested COVID-19 positive.

Pharmaceutical companies have announced plans to test their COVID-19 vaccines efficacy against the Omicron variant.

British-based health analyst Dr. John Campbell told DW Saturday that Omicron is "not likely to completely invalidate vaccines."

"It might reduce the efficacy but it's looking like the vaccines will continue to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in the vast majority of cases," Campbell said.

"The good news is that [vaccine] manufacturers assure us they are able to genetically tweak their vaccines quite quickly," he added. "It's quite reasonable to assume that they can get a vaccine that is more specific to the Omicron variant within two months."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

2 killed as Storm Arwen batters Britain with high winds, rain, snow
World News // 1 hour ago
2 killed as Storm Arwen batters Britain with high winds, rain, snow
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Two people died in northern Britain and tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Scotland remained without power Saturday after Storm Arwen battered the country with high winds.
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
World News // 13 hours ago
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison for helping to operate a vote-buying scheme.
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
World News // 13 hours ago
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Charter airplane operator Hi Fly successfully landed an Airbus A340 on the frozen landscape of Antarctica for the first time.
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
World News // 15 hours ago
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical companies announced plans Friday to test their COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy against the newly designated Omicron variant of the virus.
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip.
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The WHO on Friday said a new strain of COVID-19, which originated in South Africa and has been named Omicron, is a "variant of concern," while the European Union and United States moved to block travel to the region.
1 rescuer found alive after Russia coal mine explosion
World News // 21 hours ago
1 rescuer found alive after Russia coal mine explosion
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A rescuer at Russia's collapsed Listvyazhnaya coal mine who went missing was found alive Friday, an official said.
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Russia is trying to recruit mining and steel tycoon Rinat Akhmetov in a planned coup against him early next week.
UAE general elected head of Interpol comes under fire by human rights groups
World News // 1 day ago
UAE general elected head of Interpol comes under fire by human rights groups
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The newly elected head of a global police agency has come under criticism for turning a blind eye to reports of torture while serving as a general for the United Arab Emirates.
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Britain has banned travel from six African countries as a precaution against a new COVID-19 variant that's being closely monitored by the World Health Organization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement