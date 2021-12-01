Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 1:22 PM

World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station

By Simon Druker

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An aerial bomb from World War II exploded near a busy Munich train station on Wednesday, injuring multiple people, authorities said.

At least one of the victims was seriously hurt. Police said there was no other immediate danger in the area.

Advertisement

The explosion happened during drilling on a construction site near the station, which was cordoned off and service was suspended.

The 551-pound bomb was apparently hit during the construction, according to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.

The four-track station is one of the busiest in Germany and serves a number of different rail lines. Located in the city's Schwanthalerhohe district, it was originally built in 1895.

Finding large, unexploded bombs from World War II is not uncommon in Germany. Authorities defused an 1,100-pound bomb in Berlin in April 2018. A bomb weighing 3,000 pounds was uncovered in Frankfurt the following year.

Approximately 2,000 unexploded bombs are discovered in that country each year, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Read More

Unexploded World War II bomb detonated near British university Unexploded World War II grenade found in British river Training mortar round found buried in Nebraska man's yard Metal detector user finds live World War II mortar in Tennessee Second part of WWII bomb found in London

Latest Headlines

U.N.: COVID-19 has made moving more difficult for migrants on multiple fronts
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N.: COVID-19 has made moving more difficult for migrants on multiple fronts
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is making several facets of life increasingly tough for millions of migrants across the globe, according to a United Nations report on Wednesday.
Russia to expel some U.S. diplomats in Moscow in 'retaliatory' move
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia to expel some U.S. diplomats in Moscow in 'retaliatory' move
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Wednesday that dozens of U.S. diplomats will have to leave the country before the start of February -- a retaliatory measure, it said, to the American government doing the exact same thing.
Inflation rose to record level -- near 5% -- in eurozone in November
World News // 4 hours ago
Inflation rose to record level -- near 5% -- in eurozone in November
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A global rise in the cost of energy was the main factor in pushing consumer prices in the eurozone to a record level during the month of November, officials said.
Tel Aviv rises to No. 1 on list of world's most expensive cities; NYC 6th
World News // 5 hours ago
Tel Aviv rises to No. 1 on list of world's most expensive cities; NYC 6th
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Rising inflation related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Tel Aviv, Israel, to the top of a dubious list -- the most expensive cities to live in.
South Korea sees record-high COVID-19 case count amid Omicron worries
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea sees record-high COVID-19 case count amid Omicron worries
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea crossed the 5,000 mark in daily new COVID-19 cases for the first time and saw the number of seriously ill patients reach a new high Wednesday amid concerns that the new Omicron variant has arrived.
Canada expands travel restrictions to 3 African nations over Omicron
World News // 11 hours ago
Canada expands travel restrictions to 3 African nations over Omicron
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Canada has expanded its list of countries it is restricting travel from due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 to Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt, increasing the number of nations affected by the ban to 10.
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
World News // 12 hours ago
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Amid spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization has issued new advice urging some people, including those over 60, to not travel.
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro elected Honduras' first female president
World News // 15 hours ago
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro elected Honduras' first female president
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Xiomara Castro, of the opposition Libre Party, was elected the first female president of Honduras on Tuesday night as National Party candidate Nasry Asfura announced his concession.
Greece to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for people over 60
World News // 20 hours ago
Greece to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for people over 60
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced plans Tuesday to fine people over the age of 60 if they aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lebanon's healthcare system in 'precarious situation,' health minister warns
World News // 20 hours ago
Lebanon's healthcare system in 'precarious situation,' health minister warns
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Lebanon needs new sources of financing to keep providing healthcare for a population facing shortages of medications, skyrocketing hospital costs and an exodus of doctors and nurses, Health Minister Firas Abiad said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement