World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An aerial bomb from World War II exploded near a busy Munich train station on Wednesday, injuring multiple people, authorities said.

At least one of the victims was seriously hurt. Police said there was no other immediate danger in the area.

The explosion happened during drilling on a construction site near the station, which was cordoned off and service was suspended.

The 551-pound bomb was apparently hit during the construction, according to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.

The four-track station is one of the busiest in Germany and serves a number of different rail lines. Located in the city's Schwanthalerhohe district, it was originally built in 1895.

Finding large, unexploded bombs from World War II is not uncommon in Germany. Authorities defused an 1,100-pound bomb in Berlin in April 2018. A bomb weighing 3,000 pounds was uncovered in Frankfurt the following year.

Approximately 2,000 unexploded bombs are discovered in that country each year, according to Smithsonian Magazine.