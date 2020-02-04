Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Police in the Soho area of London evacuated the neighborhood for the second day in a row Tuesday after discovering another section of an unexploded World War II bomb.

Officials shut down roads surrounding the site of the bomb on Dean Street and evacuated residences and businesses in the area. They lifted the closures and evacuations later in the afternoon.

"Another part of yesterday's WW2 ordnance has been discovered," Soho Police announced on Twitter.

It was the second consecutive day the police force shut down the area due to the bomb, which was found at a site near the Soho Hotel.

Soho, popular with both tourists and residents, is home to the majority of Britain's film industry distributors and some of London's most popular clubs and restaurants.

It's not uncommon for old World War-era bombs to be found in Europe. Last fall, one was found at the main airport in Hamburg, Germany.