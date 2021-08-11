Trending
World News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 7:32 AM / Updated at 3:28 PM

Tropical Depression Fred moves along Cuban coast, expected to strengthen

By
Tropical Storm Fred passed over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and was expected to cause impacts in Florida as soon as Friday. Photo courtesy of NOAA
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tropical Depression Fred moved along Cuba's northern coastline Thursday and was expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm later in the week.

In its 2 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located 105 miles west of Great Inagua Island and 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm brought tropical storm conditions to Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday, but weakened to a tropical depression after passing over the island of Hispaniola. Forecasters said tropical storm conditions could be possible in the Bahamas and Cuba on Thursday.

The NHC said Florida could begin seeing impacts Friday night or Saturday morning, beginning with the Keys.

RELATED Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken

"There is a risk of tropical storm conditions beginning early Saturday in the Florida Keys and south Florida," the NHC said. "This risk will spread northward along portions of the Florida west coast and to the Florida Panhandle through Monday."

The storm was expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm by late Friday and potentially make landfall in Florida early Saturday.

"People need to remain vigilant about this system as it is likely to make a comeback prior to reaching the U.S. this weekend," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

RELATED NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the southeastern Bahamas, and the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.

Fred follows five other named storms in the Atlantic basin so far this year -- Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa. Of those five, Elsa was the only one to gain hurricane strength.

RELATED Felicia, Guillermo churning across East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet

Advertisement
 
