Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 10:07 AM

At least 8 dead from Taliban car bomb that targeted Afghan defense minister

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Afghan security officials patrol a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, that leads to the home of the country's acting defense minister. The minister's home was targeted by a car bomb late Tuesday that killed at least eight people. Photo by Jawed Kargar/EPA-EFE
Afghan security officials patrol a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, that leads to the home of the country's acting defense minister. The minister's home was targeted by a car bomb late Tuesday that killed at least eight people. Photo by Jawed Kargar/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least eight people have been killed in new fighting in Afghanistan that's been stirred by a resurgent Taliban motivated by the withdrawal of U.S. forces, officials said Wednesday.

The militant group has claimed responsibility for the fighting, including the car bomb in Kabul that also injured at least 20 people.

Advertisement

Officials said the car bomb targeted Afghanistan's acting defense minister at his home in Kabul. He was not hurt.

The Afghan defense ministry said acting chief Gen. Bismillah Mohammadi and his family weren't at home at the time of the attack.

TOLO News reported that two attackers entered a building near the office of lawmaker Azim Mohseni after the attack. Mohseni said he wasn't in his office at the time.

U.S. forces have been conducting a gradual withdrawal from Afghanistan for months and Pentagon officials say the pullout will be complete by the end of August.

American forces have had a constant presence in the Middle Eastern nation since immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. Former U.S. President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden both took actions to withdraw all American troops from the country.

Advertisement

Read More

Bomb, gunfire target Kabul neighborhood of high-ranking officials First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S. U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop

Latest Headlines

South Korea confirms 'breakthrough' Delta Plus COVID-19 cases
World News // 58 minutes ago
South Korea confirms 'breakthrough' Delta Plus COVID-19 cases
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea is reporting its first cases of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant.
Dozens of wildfires torch Greece, including areas near Athens
World News // 1 hour ago
Dozens of wildfires torch Greece, including areas near Athens
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Greek firefighters are being called upon to douse dozens of wildfires across the Mediterranean nation, including areas near the capital of Athens.
Fearful of returning home, Belarus Olympic sprinter leaves Tokyo for Austria
World News // 2 hours ago
Fearful of returning home, Belarus Olympic sprinter leaves Tokyo for Austria
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo on Wednesday for Poland, by way of Austria, after days of trying to secure asylum out of fear that she'd be in danger if she returns to her home country.
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' aid to Lebanon in return to weekly address
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' aid to Lebanon in return to weekly address
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday resumed his normal schedule of weekly audiences at the Vatican after intestinal surgery a month ago.
Google promotes getting the COVID-19 vaccine in new Doodle
World News // 3 hours ago
Google promotes getting the COVID-19 vaccine in new Doodle
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Google urges users to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new Doodle.
Bomb, gunfire target Kabul neighborhood of high-ranking officials
World News // 15 hours ago
Bomb, gunfire target Kabul neighborhood of high-ranking officials
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A car bomb attack and gun fight targeted the Kabul residence of Afghanistan's acting defense minister on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry announced.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
World News // 20 hours ago
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Election officials in Brazil announced on Tuesday that they're investigating President Jair Bolsonaro for sowing doubt about the country's electoral process, which critics say is threatening to Brazilian democracy.
Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 20 hours ago
Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Japanese activists held a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to protest the upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint exercises.
South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities have detained three people suspected of following orders from the North Korean government.
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea slammed a British decision to deploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier ahead of the carrier's port call in South Korea later this month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Officer dies, several injured in attack at Pentagon building
Officer dies, several injured in attack at Pentagon building
American, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights
American, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/