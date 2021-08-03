Trending
World News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 7:37 PM

Bomb, gunfire target Kabul neighborhood of high-ranking officials

By
Afghan security officials stand guard on a road leading to the scene of a huge explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo by Jawed Kargar/EPA-EFE
Afghan security officials stand guard on a road leading to the scene of a huge explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo by Jawed Kargar/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A car bomb attack and gun fight targeted the Kabul residence of Afghanistan's acting defense minister on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry announced.

The ministry said acting Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Mohammadi and his family weren't at home at the time of the attack, and no one in his immediate family was injured.

Fawad Aman, a Defense Ministry spokesman, told CNN that Afghan security forces killed four assailants during the violence. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan's TOLO News reported that ambulances left the area about an hour after the attack was launched, but didn't reveal if anyone was injured or killed.

The car bombing happened at a guest house owned by Mohammadi in the Shirpoor area of Kabul's District 10, where many high-ranking government officials live.

A security source told TOLO News two attackers entered a building near the office of MP Azim Mohseni after the attack. Mohseni said he wasn't in his office at the time.

State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S. Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani blames U.S. pullout for Taliban resurgence Taliban threatening capture of Afghanistan provincial capital

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
World News // 6 hours ago
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Election officials in Brazil announced on Tuesday that they're investigating President Jair Bolsonaro for sowing doubt about the country's electoral process, which critics say is threatening to Brazilian democracy.
Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 6 hours ago
Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Japanese activists held a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to protest the upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint exercises.
South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities have detained three people suspected of following orders from the North Korean government.
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea slammed a British decision to deploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier ahead of the carrier's port call in South Korea later this month.
Wuhan to test 11 million residents after Delta variant outbreak
World News // 10 hours ago
Wuhan to test 11 million residents after Delta variant outbreak
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Wuhan confirmed plans to test all 11 million residents after new cases of the Delta variant were reported in the central Chinese city.
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
World News // 11 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A bandage that was applied to the back of Kim Jong Un's neck has prompted speculation about the leader's health.
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Vitaly Shishov, the activist leader of a Belarus nonprofit that helps people leave the country under the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, was found dead in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
World News // 13 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iran's next president, Ebrahim Raisi, was formally endorsed on Tuesday by Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei and took office during a ceremony in Tehran.
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
World News // 15 hours ago
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A group comprised of 1,056 activist and labor organizations issued a joint statement on Tuesday opposing parole or pardon for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung who is serving a 30-month sentence.
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
World News // 1 day ago
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Electric jet startup Lilium announced Monday a $1 billion commercial deal and partnership with Brazilian airline Azul.
