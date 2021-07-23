Trending
World News
July 23, 2021 / 10:31 AM

NATO, South Korea agree to step up global cooperation

NATO said it will work toward stronger cooperation with South Korea in the areas of cyber defense and arms control. File Photo by Toms Kalnins/EPA-EFE
July 23 (UPI) -- The world's biggest military alliance said it would work toward stronger cooperation with South Korea during a visit from Seoul's parliamentary intelligence committee chief.

Kim Kyung-hyup, chairman of the Intelligence Committee of South Korea's National Assembly, met with Stian Jenssen, director of the private office of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's secretary general, at its headquarters in Brussels, South Korean news service Newsis reported Friday.

During the meeting Thursday, the two sides discussed shared security challenges.

"The talks addressed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, China's rise, as well as opportunities for stronger cooperation between NATO and the Republic of Korea, including in the areas of cyber defense and arms control," NATO said in statement.

RELATED Moon Jae-in asks for U.S. diplomatic push on North Korea

The meeting between the South Korean representative and Jenssen comes after NATO condemned "malicious cyber activities, including the Microsoft Exchange Server compromise."

"In line with our recent Brussels Summit Communiqué, we call on all states, including China, to uphold their international commitments and obligations and to act responsibly in the international system, including in cyberspace," NATO said Monday.

On Thursday, the alliance said that it aims to "strengthen NATO's global cooperation with like-minded partners, including in the Asia-Pacific, to defend the rules-based international order."

RELATED Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow

Jenssen also said NATO "praises" South Korea's "long-standing political and practical support for Afghanistan.

"NATO will continue to support Afghanistan by providing training and financial support for the Afghan security forces, a continued civilian presence in Kabul and funding to ensure the continued functioning of the international airport," the organization said in statement.

NATO and the United States agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan in exchange for a commitment from the Taliban to ban al-Qaeda and other groups from operating in areas under Taliban control.

RELATED Pentagon: U.S. launched airstrikes on Taliban in support of Afghan forces

U.S. President Joe Biden has set a Sept. 11, 2021, deadline for a full withdrawal, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

