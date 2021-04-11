April 11 (UPI) -- Iran's Natanz nuclear facility lost power on Sunday in what officials have described as a potential act of sabotage.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a representative for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said "an accident in part of the electrical circuit" occurred at Natanz, cutting power across the facility, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported.

Advertisement

Kamalvandi said that no casualties or pollution were caused by the incident and the cause of the blackout was being investigated.

Natanz is a uranium enrichment center, some 155 miles south of the capital, Tehran. The International Atomic Energy Agency monitors the site under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and five other countries.

RELATED Iran releases South Korean tanker and crew captured at sea

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization, described the incident as an act of "nuclear terrorism" calling on the international community to respond.

"The action this morning against Natanz enrichment site shows the defeat of those who oppose our country's nuclear and political development and the significant gains of our nuclear industry," he said. "The incident shows the failure of those who oppose Iran negotiating for sanctions relief."

Iranian Lawmaker Malek Shariati Niasar, a spokesman for the parliament's energy committee, wrote in a tweet that the outage was "very suspicious" as it came a day after the anniversary of the National Day of Nuclear Technology, suggesting the possibility of "sabotage and infiltration."

In celebration of the event on Saturday, which marks the production of the nation's first batch of low enriched uranium for Natanz's nuclear reactors in April 2006, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani unveiled "133 national nuclear achievements and projects," in a video conference.

Last year, a part of the Natanz facility was damaged following an explosion near the Parchin military weapons development complex.