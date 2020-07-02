A building, which is part of the Natanz uranium enrichment facilities, was damaged Thursday by an incident at the facility, some 155 south of the capital Tehran, Iran. Photo courtesy of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran/EPA-EFE/Handout

July 2 (UPI) -- Experts are investigating an incident Thursday morning at Iran's Natanz nuclear complex, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

The incident damaged one of the under-construction sheds at the complex Thursday morning, Kamalvandi said. There were no casualties from the incident or damage to any current activities at the nuclear facility.

Kamalvandi also said that there were no worries about contamination because the site had been inactive.

An Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesperson added that expert teams were currently at the scene investigating the cause of the incident and assessing the damage.

An informed Iranian security official told Press TV on condition of anonymity that there was no evidence to show there had been any intentional sabotage.

Natanz is a uranium enrichment center, some 155 miles south of the capital, Tehran. The International Atomic Energy Agency monitors the site under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and five other countries.