Oil prices sank to their lowest level in nearly two decades Monday and oil prices have plummeted by two-thirds this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed slightly on Wall Street Monday to begin trading this week, in their first open since President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion relief package.

The Dow gained a few dozen points after the opening bell and had gained nearly 100 by 10 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was up about 20 points and the Nasdaq was up about 90 points.

The Dow has been volatile over the last month, but notched major gains last week after a historic losses a week earlier. Trump signed Congress' relief bill on Friday, which takes several economic safety and stimulus measures.

Earlier Monday, oil prices slumped to an 18-year low on fears that the coronavirus pandemic could trigger a long-term collapse in demand and Saudi Arabia continued to saturate the market.

The international benchmark Brent crude fell by more than 7 percent to a low of $23.03 per barrel at its lowest point in overnight trading -- its lowest price since 2002.

The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell below $20 per barrel, also dropping by more than 7 percent.

Overall, oil prices have plummeted by two-thirds this year.

The dip in oil prices came after Trump on Sunday backed off his stated goal of getting the U.S. economy back up and running by Easter, and instead extended social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

Concerns the United States could be in an extended period of reduced oil demand were also deepened when White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday that as many as 200,000 Americans could die in the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has given no indication of relenting in its strategy of flooding the market with oil in a price war with rival producer Russia, despite pressure to do so from the United States.

In response to falling prices and quickly diminishing storage capacity, global producers are shutting down rigs at the quickest pace in 35 years, especially in landlocked areas of the United States, where the shale oil industry is seen as especially vulnerable to the negative market forces.